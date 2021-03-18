5 must-have plugins for a Minecraft server in 2021

Plugins are a great way to customize and improve Minecraft servers. Plugins add different functionalities that improve player experience on servers.

A plugin is an add-on file that can be used on Minecraft servers for server management or to introduce new gameplay. On a multiplayer server, factions and ranking plugins are used to create a competitive environment within players. Even small servers with just friends participating can benefit from using plugins. There are plugins for factions, rank system, player and server management, anti-cheats, and many more.

Choosing the right set of plugins is difficult, as there are thousands of options available online. This article summarizes the five must-have plugins for any Minecraft server.

5 must-have plugins for a Minecraft server

#5 - WorldEdit

Most Minecraft players would have used or at least heard about WorldEdit. WorldEdit is a powerful plugin used by Minecraft builders. This plugin comes with tons of useful features and commands.

WorldEdit lets players copy, cut and paste anything in Minecraft. WorldEdit can also remove or fill large areas with blocks. Using WorldEdit might seem confusing due to its long list of features and commands, but this WorldEdit tutorial by YouTuber GeminiTay explains how to use it with ease.

#4 - Vault

Almost every server runs the Vault plugin. Many other plugins require Vault to carry out their functions properly. It is a very simple plugin and requires no commands. This plugin ensures that all other active plugins are working well together. This plugin does not need any configuration after installation.

#3 - WorldGuard

WorldGuard is a must-have plugin on large multiplayer servers. Stealing items and griefing bases are a common problem in servers without WorldGuard. This plugin is essential to protect important bases and resources from other players.

WorldEdit is required to run WorldGuard on a Minecraft server. Admins can mark specific areas using WorldGuard, where nobody except the admin will be able to place or break any blocks.

#2 - ClearLagg

Nobody wants to play on a laggy Minecraft server. Server lag in a nightmare for server owners. ClearLagg is a common server optimisation plugin that helps reduce lag. It reduces lag by clearing any deterring entities and decreasing RAM/CPU usage.

ClearLagg is simple to use. There are many other useful commands and features for server optimisation, including limiting mob spawners, locating lag causing chunks, and more.

#1 - EssentialsX

EssentialsX is one of the most used and popular plugins for Minecraft servers. This plugin provides over 130 different commands and features. EssentialsX also improves server performance and overall player experience.

EssentialsX requires Vault to run on Minecraft servers. After installation, EssentialsX adds setting warps, kits, nicknames,TP requests, built-in economy, moderation tools, prefixes and suffixes, and much more. EssentialsX is a must-have plugin for any server.