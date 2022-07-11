5 must-try Bedrock seeds in Minecraft 1.19 update

In Minecraft, the seed of the map players are using could make a ton of difference in how their playthrough could go. This is especially important if the player is looking forward to playing survival mode or speedrunning, and the loot they get from different in-game sources matters a lot.

Good or "lucky" seeds can have valuable structures like desert temples, ruined portals, buried treasure, and even nether fortresses (in the nether realm, of course) close to their overworld or nether spawn location.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Minecraft 1.19: Most enjoyable seeds for Bedrock Edition

5) Village surrounded by Mangrove swamp (Seed: 618942075558609331)

This Minecraft seed spawns users inside a plains biome with tons of trees and animals nearby, which can aid them in constructing the perfect survival start to a game. One of the most unique aspects of this seed is the presence of an abandoned village wholly surrounded by a Mangrove swamp biome.

Gamers can find this biome at coordinates 872, 79, 744. These villages are the perfect place to locate zombie villagers, which can be converted into efficient traders.

4) A Tale of Three Villages (Seed -8507896882397867596)

This Minecraft seed spawns players in a large jungle biome and contains three points of interest. Each one of them is a uniquely generated village.

The first village can be found at coordinates 440, 67, 248 and has a pillager outpost beside it. This creates a problem for users and villagers alike.

The second village is found at coordinates -874, 103, 559 and has a similar scenario. Here, a pillager outpost can be located inside the village.

The third and final village is found at coordinates -392, 76, -280 and has a jungle temple near it.

3) Two End Portals At Once (Seed: -499732733)

At first glance, this next seed might not look as glamorous or essential as other entries on this list. However, that is until gamers complete the long journey towards the nearest stronghold. In this stronghold, they can find two end portals instead of one.

This can be excellent for those who want to speedrun together, each going through one of the two portals. The first portal can be found at coordinates -1431, -31, 1218, while the other can be found in the same stronghold, at coordinates -1438, -47, 1208.

2) Massacre in the Village (Seed: -4541735665408914819)

This Minecraft seed is similar to the one found in entry 5. The seed spawns players in a plains biome, close to which (coordinates: 272, 82, 249) they can find a village with a pillager outpost beside it. This, again, creates problems for the villagers unless players intervene and fight on their behalf.

The unique aspect of this village is that users can interact with two Allay mobs found in the outpost's cages.

1) Tall Woodland Mansion (Seed: 421638986)

This Minecraft seed spawns gamers in a frozen ocean biome, which might prompt them to travel further inland to gather resources. The highlight of this seed is a woodland mansion found at coordinates -8847, 117, -9832.

While the mansion itself is no different from others like it, the massive mountain it stands on makes the mansion tower above everything else in its vicinity.

The woodland mansion lies at the meeting point of two biomes — a forest and a dark forest biome — where these vast and dangerous houses usually generate. Half the mountain resides in the forest biome, while the other half lies in the dark forest biome.

This is primarily because of the mountainous structure's size and reach serving as the mansion's base.

