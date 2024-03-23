5 new Minecraft features that caught everyone by surprise

Since Mojang Studios announced the Minecraft 1.21 update, they have introduced a plethora of new features for it. They changed their development method and only announced those features that were 100% confirmed for the update. In the process, they divided the new features into two updates, 1.20.5 and 1.21 versions. Nonetheless, the community was surprised to see several of these new additions to the game.

Here is a list of some of the most surprising new Minecraft features recently introduced by Mojang Studios.

5 most surprising new Minecraft features

1) Wolf armor

Wolf armor was one of the most surprising and welcome additions (Image via Mojang Studios)

Wolf armor was one of the most surprising features announced for the Minecraft 1.21 update. In 2023, Mojang Studios introduced the armadillo mob as a mob vote candidate for their live event. It instantly became famous in the community when the developers announced that it would drop scutes that could be crafted into armor for wolves.

Since millions of players keep wolves as their beloved pets, armor for the mob was a welcome addition. Wolf armor will eventually be added in the 1.20.5 update.

2) Mace

Mace is a brand new melee weapon with unique damage mechanics (Image via Mojang Studios)

With the 1.21 update, Mojang Studios introduced a brand new melee weapon after six long years. The new weapon is called Mace, and it has unique damage mechanics. Its attack damage will keep increasing with the player's falling height. This means that the higher a player falls and lands the hit, the more powerful the hit will be.

Mace can be crafted using new breeze rods and a heavy core. Breeze rods can be obtained by killing breeze mobs, and heavy cores can be found in vault blocks. The new weapon will be added with the 1.21 update.

3) Crafter

Crafter will allow players to automatically craft items (Image via Mojang Studios)

When players craft anything in Minecraft, they must manually use the crafting table and place each item. In the 1.21 update, however, they will have the option to automate crafting with the new crafter block.

This block allows players to set a crafting recipe by activating and deactivating each crafting slot, filling it with the required ingredients, and then passing a redstone signal through it. Once this is done, the crafter will automatically craft items and dispense them in the world.

The Crafter block will be added with the 1.21 update.

4) Wolf Variants

Seven new wolf variants will be added to the game for the first time since the game was released (Image via Mojang Studios)

Since Minecraft was released in 2011, there has only been one kind of wolf in it in terms of texture and color. To the player base's surprise, Mojang Studios finally added seven new wolf variants that will soon arrive in the 1.20.5 update.

Here is the list of all seven wolf variants and where they will spawn in the world:

Ashen wolf will spawn in the snowy taiga.

will spawn in the snowy taiga. Black wolf will spawn in the old-growth pine taiga.

will spawn in the old-growth pine taiga. Chestnut wolf will spawn in the old-growth spruce taiga.

will spawn in the old-growth spruce taiga. Rusty wolf will spawn in the sparse jungle.

will spawn in the sparse jungle. Snowy wolf will spawn in the grove.

will spawn in the grove. Spotted wolf will spawn in the savanna plateau.

will spawn in the savanna plateau. Striped wolf will spawn in the wooded badlands.

will spawn in the wooded badlands. Woods wolf will spawn in the forest.

5) Wind Charge

Players can have a lot of fun with wind charges (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang Studios will add a new mob called Breeze that will spawn in the trial chambers in the Minecraft 1.21 update. These mobs shoot wind charges, essentially a strong puff of air that deals minimal damage and knocks entities away. The player base was pleasantly surprised when the developers added wind charges as obtainable items.

They are extremely fun to use on any entity. Players can even use it on themselves while jumping to get a jump boost.

Wind charges will released with the Minecraft 1.21 update.