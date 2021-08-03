5 rarest occurrences in Minecraft

Minecraft is a sandbox game that is full of surprising features, some of which happen very rarely. Most aspects in the game are either randomized or have a probability of occurring.

While on their survival journey, lucky players might infrequently come across a few unnatural things in-game. This article covers the five rarest occurrences in Minecraft that they have observed.

Rare occurrences in Minecraft

5) Brown mooshroom

Brown mooshroom in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Mooshrooms are a rare variant of cows that spawn in mushroom biomes. When a mooshroom is hit by lightning, it turns into brown mooshrooms.

Gamers can get suspicious stew by feeding a flower to a brown mooshroom. As these are rare mobs, the chances of getting struck by lightning and turning into a brown mooshroom are even less.

4) Finding the perfect diamond sword

The perfect diamond sword (Image via Minecraft)

Loot found in the end city is famous among Minecraft players. From such chests that generate there, they have gotten loads of resources and overpowered weapons. Enchanted diamond swords are often found among them but finding the perfect sword is very rare.

Some users have found a diamond sword with the best sword enchantments shown in the above picture. The chances of them finding this legendary sword are one in one million six hundred thousand.

3) Player getting struck by a lightning bolt

Lightning strikes are uncommon and only occur during thunderstorms. Upon striking a block, it makes the dark sky bright for a short moment and creates fire in a two-block radius. The chances of a lightning bolt striking a block are one in a hundred thousand.

The probability of a player being struck by lightning depends on their chunk render distance setting. When it is set to eight chunks, there is a one in eighty-one million chance of them getting struck by a lightning bolt while standing in an open field.

2) Spawning in modified jungle edge biome

A modified jungle edge biome (Image via Reddit)

Biomes are randomly generated regions of the Minecraft world. Modified jungle edges are currently the rarest biome in the game that can only be generated if a jungle biome borders a swamp biome.

Compared to the normal jungle edge biome, its modified variant has steeper terrain generation.

1) Spawning of leader zombie chicken jockey

The rarest mob in the game (Image via Reddit)

Coming across a baby zombie that is riding a chicken is rare. However, a player finding a leader zombie villager wearing fully enchanted diamond armor with an enchanted iron sword in its left hand and riding a chicken is the rarest.

It is the most sporadic mob in the game, and the chances of it spawning are 1.9×10^36.

