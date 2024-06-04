5 reasons why the Minecraft 1.21 update is a game-changer

The Minecraft 1.21 update will soon be released on June 13, 2024. Since it was first announced in October 2023, Mojang Studios has revealed loads of features that will come with it. Furthermore, the developer has continued to add to this list as the months have gone by. While the update might not have everything that the community craves, it does offer a few game-changing features.

Here is a list of a few Minecraft 1.21 update features that can change how fans play the game.

List of 5 features that make Minecraft 1.21 update game-changing

1) Redstone-activated crafting through Crafter

The Crafter block (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Crafter block was one of the first new features that Mojang Studios unveiled in October 2023 for the Minecraft 1.21 update. When a redstone signal passes through this block, it can craft and drop any item in the world automatically.

The block quickly became a favorite among players since it brings automated crafting to the sandbox. It can be utilized in several redstone contraptions to further automate various operations. Hence, the redstone community will be elated to get the crafter block.

2) New mace weapon

The Mace weapon (Image via Mojang Studios)

With the Minecraft 1.21 update, a brand-new weapon called the mace will also be added. This hammer-like weapon, which can be crafted with a heavy core and breeze rods, deals 6 HP base damage. Moreover, it has a special damage mechanism that makes it deadlier. A mace's attack impact increases with a climb in a player's fall height.

Jumping down from heights allows players to smash any mob, dealing a ton of damage. Because of this, the mace should be an interesting weapon to utilize in the game.

3) Bad omen effect changes

The bad omen status effect comes in the new ominous bottle (Image via Mojang Studios)

After a very long time, Mojang Studios will significantly change how the bad omen effect works in the game. With the Minecraft 1.21 update, a raid captain will now drop a new ominous bottle item when they are killed. They will not directly apply the bad omen status effect, rather, the effect will come in the new bottle.

Players will get the bad omen status effect when they consume the bottle's contents. Following this, if they enter a village, the effect will change into a raid omen, giving players 30 seconds to prepare before the raid begins.

On the other hand, if players approach a trial spawner in a trial chamber while under the effect, the effect will transform into a trial omen, changing all trial spawners into an ominous variant that spawns considerably stronger hostile mobs.

4) New traveling options through the nether portal

Ender pearls, horses, and minecarts go directly through nether portals (Image via Mojang Studios)

Previously, ender pearls were unable to teleport players through a nether portal if thrown through it. Moreover, players were unable to ride horses and minecarts through the portal and enter the other dimension.

This has changed with the Minecraft 1.21 update. If an ender pearl is thrown through a nether portal, players will teleport to the other dimension. They will be able to ride horses or minecarts through the portal without needing to dismount and send both entities separately.

This feature will change how players travel between the nether and overworld realms.

5) Trial spawners and vaults on multiplayer servers

Trial spawners and vaults challenges and rewards according to player count (Image via Mojang Studios)

Trial spawners and vaults and their ominous variants are the four new blocks coming to the Minecraft 1.21 update in the new trial chambers. Apart from challenging players with hostile mobs and rewarding them later, they have a special feature that no other block has.

The number of hostile mobs that a trial spawner summons depends on the number of players approaching it. The more players approach the new block, the higher the difficulty it poses. This is brilliant for multiplayer servers since several players can equally enjoy the trial chambers.

When it comes to trial vaults, each player can unlock it and get their own set of rewards. The vault does not act as a chest from which one player can take everything, leaving it empty. Even if two or more players approach a trial vault with their keys, they can all unlock it and obtain rewards for themselves.

