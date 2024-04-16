5 ridiculous Minecraft mods with features nobody asked for

While plenty of Minecraft mods improve the gameplay experience by way of new content, mechanic improvements, or performance optimizations, others take a different route. For one reason or another, some truly strange mods add features that players didn't ask for, though they can be strangely entertaining all the same.

From introducing weird new boss mobs to adding extra functionality to items that don't need it, there are a lot of strange Minecraft mods to explore. While there are too many to list definitively, here are a few strange mods that add features that players didn't expect or ask for.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Five odd Minecraft mods that introduce strange and unexpected features

1) Daily Dad

Daily Dad adds dad jokes to Minecraft whenever players join a world (Image via Mrbysco/Modrinth)

Minecraft players have likely never said they wanted a mod that added dad jokes to the chat log whenever they join a world or server, but that's exactly what Daily Dad does. By connecting to the API of the site Icanhazdadjoke, the mod issues a chat message containing a dad joke every time a player enters a singleplayer world or joins a multiplayer server.

Is it something players want or need? Not quite, but perhaps players who like a little corny humor as they hop between worlds or servers might get a kick out of the Daily Dad mod.

2) Milk+

Milk+ provides more (very strange) ways to use milk in Minecraft (Image via Tropheus Jay/YouTube)

While Milk certainly has its uses in Minecraft (particularly to remove status effects), Milk+ adds functionality to milk that Mojang definitely didn't intend. This mod introduces the ability to place milk as a fluid block like water or lava. It also gives players the ability to make milk potions and milk bottles, fill cauldrons with milk, and even make tipped milk arrows.

Although this mod introduces features to milk that nobody asked for, some of them can actually be pretty helpful if players need to remove dangerous status effects in a pinch. Still, the idea of shooting milk arrows or swimming in milk is a strange one to think about.

3) Bucketable

Bucketable allows players to place any Minecraft mob into a bucket (Image via BlockerLocker/YouTube)

While placing the likes of fish, axolotls, and tadpoles in buckets works fine in Minecraft. However, Bucketable expands on the uses of buckets. By installing this mod, players can place any in-game mob into a bucket, including hostile mobs and even bosses like the Ender Dragon and the Wither; there are no limitations. Bucketable even works on incomplete mobs like the Giant and the Illusioner.

Does it cause game balance issues when battling hostile mobs and bosses? Absolutely. Still, Bucketable can be pretty funny when players trap a mob as large as the Warden in a tiny iron prison, and the mod can be pretty useful for relocating villagers and other mobs of note.

4) Fake Players Mod

As the name implies, this mod allows players to create fake Minecraft players to inhabit their worlds (Image via Duzo/YouTube)

While Minecraft players have long felt like the game could feel more alive by populating it with more mobs and other entities, the Fake Players Mod addresses this feeling in a very unusual way. Through the use of new crafting materials, one can create facsimiles of real players that can roam the map, fight, wear armor, and even hold items in their inventory.

Moreover, through the use of nametags, one can set their fake player to the likeness of an actual player by entering their username in the nametag. The fake skins even match those used by the player based on their username. While this is a particularly intriguing way to populate a game world, these shells of real players roaming the world can be a little creepy at times.

5) The Ghast Cow

The Ghast Cow may be one of the strangest boss mods (Image via Mrbysco/Modrinth)

Minecraft players have asked Mojang for more boss mobs for years, and while the Warden comes close, it's still classified as a hostile mob in the game itself. Boss mods have been instrumental in addressing this community request, but Ghast Cow handles things a little differently.

Instead of adding a boss mob like a mighty beast from mythology or a behemoth clad in armor and armed to the teeth with weapons, this mod introduces a cow with tentacles for legs that can fire ghast fireballs. This mob can only be summoned if a player renames a cow "Ghast" with a nametag and allows it to be killed by a ghast.

It's pretty funny to see a cow floating around and launching fireballs at its targets, but this mod doesn't exactly introduce a new boss that players would normally ask for or expect.

