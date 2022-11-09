5 most satisfying things to do in Minecraft

Minecraft is a game that revolves around freedom, and some undertakings are exceptionally satisfying. A few activities in the game provide quite the dopamine rush when performed.

From collecting resources to completing a huge build project, there are many satisfying activities in Mojang's sandbox title. These ventures may be somewhat subjective, but many players in the community agree on a few points, at least according to social media and the remarks of notable content creators.

Every player in Minecraft is different, but many can't deny the overall satisfaction of certain activities.

While it'd be impossible to list all of the satisfying acts in the game, it doesn't hurt to look at a few. If players haven't tried the following things out, they are very much worth pursuing.

Note: This article is purely subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Playing during the C418 theme and 4 other incredibly satisfying things to do in Minecraft 1.19

1) Finding Rare Enchanted Loot

Finding a loot chest full of quality items is a great feeling (Image via u/[deleted]/Reddit)

Various structures in Minecraft offer loot chests that players can plunder items from, but the loot is randomized. This means that when players open a chest and find a collection of high-quality items, such as enchanted armor, diamonds, or enchanted books, there is cause for celebration.

Mending, in particular, is an enchantment that players often love to find. Discovering multiple enchanted books containing Mending is an absolute delight.

There's a certain rush when finding the exact enchantment one needs to progress as planned.

2) Completing a Redstone Machine

Creating an automated redstone machine can be quite satisfying when you finally see it working (Image via Mojang)

Redstone machinery in Minecraft can be fairly simple or unfathomably complex. However, there aren't many feelings better than seeing one's automated creation working as intended.

If the redstone machine starts working correctly on one's first try, it's an even better rush than making it work after plenty of trial and error.

Redstone machinations can take quite a bit of time to figure out. However, once an automated creation runs along and reaps rewards, it's hard not to feel incredibly satisfied.

3) Playing during the C418 theme

C418's original Minecraft soundtrack complements peaceful gameplay perfectly (Image via Mojang)

German-based musician C418 composed much of Minecraft's early music dating back to 2009. If players have enjoyed the game for a significant amount of time, there's no doubt that they've heard some of his iconic tracks.

His song, simply labeled "Minecraft" is a gentle and relaxing tune that just feels perfect when in-game, no matter what it is one might be doing.

It's hard not to feel a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction when looking out at one's world as one of C418's songs kicks into rotation.

4) Mining with Efficiency and Fortune enchantments

Fortune makes most harvested resource yields feel much more impactful (Image via Mojang)

Mining can be a considerably tedious task in Minecraft. It requires players to break block after block of stone. Sometimes, they get lucky and find some mineral ores.

However, mining with enchantments like Fortune and Efficiency can make the process vastly more rewarding. With Efficiency, players can mine at increased speeds. Meanwhile, Fortune gives them more items when they break an ore block.

With these enchantments, players can mine faster and get more vital items like diamonds, raw ore, and resources such as lapis lazuli and redstone.

5) Visualizing accomplishments

Sometimes, players just have to take a step back and look at the fruits of their labor (Image via Mojang)

When players put hours and hours into their world, they sometimes lose sight of just how much they've accomplished.

For this reason, it's not a bad idea for players to take a moment to gaze at their builds and all the work they've done so far. Whether they've finished constructing a megabuild or just put the finishing touches on their first survival shelter, it never hurts for them to gaze at their work and feel satisfied with what they've done.

Minecraft is a game centered heavily on creative expression, so it is always great to revel in what one has created from time to time.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes