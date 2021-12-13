5 small features you probably did not know in Minecraft 1.18 update

Minecraft 1.18 update was by far the biggest update ever rolled out by Mojang. This update changed the Overworld generation forever and beyond. Almost every player was amazed by the new terrain in the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update.

Minecraft 1.18 added beautiful caves generating down to height level -59 and tall mountains reaching up to Y 256. The overwhelming nature of the new world generation might make players think they have some mod installed.

Most players were mesmerized by the new terrain features and forgot about all the tiny features that came with the biggest Minecraft update. Minecraft 1.18 features a long list of changes, and here are some that players probably missed.

5 Minecraft 1.18 features you may have missed

5) Enchanting table now emits light

An enchanting table (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft 1.18 fixed parity issues between Java and Bedrock Editions by adding new features. In Minecraft Bedrock, the enchanting table emitted level 7, but this feature wasn't available in Java Edition.

Minecraft 1.18 update added this feature to Java Edition. Java players can now also use an enchanting table as a faint light source. Combining it with the new hostile mob spawning change, one enchanting table can prevent hostile mobs from spawning in a seven-block radius.

4) Water breathing potions can now generate naturally

In Minecraft, potions are usually brewed as they rarely generate naturally. But the 1.18 update added a new way to get potions. Players can now loot buried treasure chests to find potions of water breathing.

In Java Edition, every buried treasure chest contains a potion of water breathing, while Bedrock players have a 46.9% chance of finding a water breathing potion. Buried treasure chests in Bedrock Edition also have potions of regeneration.

3) Randomized bedrock generation

Bedrock blocks (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft 1.18 update changed how the bedrock layer used to generate in the Overworld. Like all other blocks, bedrock blocks now also generate randomly at the bottom of the world.

Before this update, all worlds had exact bedrock placement, and players could find a target's location with tools and tricks. These methods now won't work in version 1.18.

2) Horses are attracted to golden food items

Horses (Image via Minecraft)

Before Minecraft 1.18 release, players had to use leads to move horses from one area to another. But now, players can use golden food items like golden apple, golden carrot, and enchanted golden apple to attract tamed horses. The same method works for mules and donkeys as well.

1) Shears have a new use

Use shears (Image via Minecraft)

In version 1.18, players can use shears to prevent cave vines, twisting vines, weeping vines, and kelp from overgrowing. Using shear at the end of these plants will increase their growth level and stop growing. Previously, players had to use strings to prevent them from growing.

Version 1.18 changed the way Overworld generates in Minecraft. Players should also know about the small features of the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update.

