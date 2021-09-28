Top 5 Minecraft 1.18 features you may not know about

The Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update part 2 is the most awaited update of this year. Mojang has said that they will be releasing it this year. A handful of beta and experimental snapshots equipped with new features from the update have already been released.

Minecraft 1.18 will be one of the most significant updates in history as it brings cave changes that many Minecrafters have been craving for years. Players will also get to see significant changes in the mountains as new biomes are going to be introduced.

Listed below are five of the best Minecraft 1.18 features that players may not know about.

Best features of Minecraft 1.18 players may not be aware of

5) Spawner changes

A spawner in a dungeon (Image via Minecraft)

Spiders, cave spiders, zombies, and skeleton spawners can spawn mobs up to block-light level eleven. A new CustomSpawnRules tag will also be added. Using it, players can set custom BlockLightLimit values for spawners. The value set will indicate the highest block-light at which mobs will be spawned through the spawners.

4) Light emitted from enchanting tables

An enchanting table (Image via Minecraft)

Enchanting tables are used for enchanting items in the game. As of Minecraft 1.17, the enchanting tables in Bedrock Edition only emit light of level seven. Once the 1.18 update is released, the table will emit light on the same levels in Java Edition as well.

3) New heights for ore generation

Diamond, redstone, and coal ores (Image via Minecraft)

Every ore in Minecraft has a specific range of heights between which it can be found. Since the world generation heights are being increased both upwards and downwards, the developers have changed the heights at which different ores generate. Here's a list of changes revealed regarding ore generation heights:

Diamond ores: Below Y16.

Redstone ores: Start generating below Y16 and can be found more often at Y32 and below.

Gold ore: Starts generating below Y32. Players will find the highest amount of it at -16 and around it. Extra gold ores still generate in badlands.

Iron ores: Generates below Y level 72. A lot of it can be seen at level 16 and around it. Players can also find it above Y112.

Copper ores: Can be found between Y levels 0 and 95. They generate in larger amounts in dripstone caves.

Lapis lazuli ores: Below Y64 and commonly at Y0.

Coal ore: Above Y0 and more common at Y96 and above.

2) Seed parity

In one of the latest betas, the developers have finally added seed parity between Bedrock and Java Edition of Minecraft. This only works if the player uses a seed value below 4,294,967,296, and the world generated will not be completely identical.

1) Warden drops

The Warden is a new blind mob that is made to be unkillable. Even if one manages to do so, they will not be rewarded with anything. The developers have designed it this way to discourage players from killing it.

Players can still benefit from exploring the deep dark cave biome as special loot chests can be found there. Not a lot of information has been revealed by Mojang regarding what can be obtained from the chests.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinions of the writer.

