Top 5 reasons why the Warden is different from other mobs in Minecraft

Minecraft 1.18, the second part of the Caves and Cliffs update, will add new sub-mountain and cave biomes. Almost every biome in this update is peaceful and aesthetic, but not the deep dark cave.

Minecraft 1.18 update will introduce a deep dark cave biome found at the "deepest depths of the world." Deep dark caves will be home to the terrifying mob Warden. At Minecon 2020, Mojang showed the Warden for the first time. It effortlessly killed a player covered in full netherite armor.

Since its reveal, players have been eagerly waiting to fight the Warden in Minecraft. However, this terrifying monster is nothing like the other hostile mobs available in the game.

Reasons why the Warden is different from other Minecraft mobs

5) The tallest non-boss mob

Tallest non-boss mob (Image via Mojang)

In Minecraft, players can find a variety of different mobs, differing in their shapes and sizes. The upcoming mob Warden will be the tallest non-boss mob by defeating iron golems and endermen. Warden's height is close to four-block, which is almost twice the player model in Minecraft.

4) The only mob that can spawn in deep dark caves

Deek dark cave's only mob (Image via Mojang)

Deep dark caves are going to be somewhat similar to the mushroom fields. Inside these creepy caves, players will only find Wardens spawning here. However, there is no need to worry about accidentally finding a Warden since deep dark caves will generate below Y 0.

Players may find mineshafts or dungeons with spawners in deep dark caves. In such cases, other mobs will be able to spawn as well.

3) No item drops

The point is to have special loot in the chests. We don't want players encouraged to kill the Warden. — kingbdogz (@kingbdogz) February 16, 2021

The Warden will drop nothing when killed by a player. This may be disappointing to some players since they expected some rare loot by defeating arguably the strongest mob in Minecraft.

Kingbdogz, the Gameplay developer for Minecraft, has confirmed that the Warden won't drop anything. This is to encourage players from not fighting the Warden. Developers want players to be scared of the Warden.

2) Not easy to kill

Warden attacking the player (Image via Mojang)

The Warden won't be an easy mob to kill like other natural mobs in Minecraft. After its reveal, many players thought they would tower up and kill the Warden quickly like they do with iron golems. Sadly, this trick won't work with the Warden.

Developers have confirmed that the Warden will also attack players who are at an unreachable height. More information will be revealed when Mojang adds this mob in a 1.18 snapshot.

1) Detects vibration

Warden is the first blind hostile mob in Minecraft. To overcome its blindness, the Warden can detect vibrations and find the location of enemies, like sculk sensors. However, this ability is both its weakness and strength.

Players can use items like snowballs or arrows to distract the Warden and loot the treasure chests. It also cannot detect players who are sneaking. So, that's another way to escape the Warden.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Want to stay updated with latest Minecraft content? Like our FB page for more news and updates!

Edited by Srijan Sen