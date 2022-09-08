5 things to do inside caves in Minecraft

Caves can be found in many parts of a Minecraft world, from the surface to the deep underground. When players find these dark locations, several activities come to mind.

With the addition of caves in Minecraft's Caves & Cliffs update, there are even more interesting things that players can do in these biomes. However, newer players or those returning after a lapse in playing may be at a loss.

What should they do when they find a cave? While this answer is entirely up to the player, there are certain fun ideas that may be worth trying out.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Light up the area, create a farm, and 3 other things that Minecraft players can do when they find a cave

1) Check for ores

Coal and copper ore within a cave (Image via Minecraft.net)

Regardless of whether players find a cave above the ground or below, there's a good chance there may be ores inside. While this fact isn't guaranteed, it's certainly worth investigating when a player first finds a cave.

Depending on the elevation, players may even find tough-to-spot ores like diamonds. They should be sure to keep a pickaxe or two on hand in order to capitalize on any resources they may find while spelunking.

2) Clear Out/Light the Area

Exploring caves can often be treacherous (Image via @silentwisperer_/Twitter)

Before a player can do anything in a Minecraft cave, they'll want to ensure it's safe. This means lighting the area with enough torches or light sources to keep hostile mobs from spawning. There are likely more than a few mobs that have already spawned in the cave, depending on the game's difficulty.

Players should bring along weapons and armor for such excursions, as caves are often quite dangerous, especially if a player enters them unprepared. Death in a cave can make the retrieval of items quite difficult.

3) Construct a Base

A well-established cave base (Image via Nitric Concepts/Minecraft Marketplace)

If a Minecraft player enjoys a cave enough, there's nothing wrong with setting up a base in it. Sometimes, depending on the size of the cave, it can take some time to make room for a residence. However, with enough time and effort, a player can completely transform it into a long-term dwelling.

It all depends on the amount of effort and resources a player is willing to invest. Some cave builds are incredibly impressive.

4) Create a Farm

An underground pumpkin/melon farm (Image via Mojang)

If a Minecraft player doesn't want to live in a cave, it might not be a bad idea to place a food source in it instead.

Thanks to the way they operate in the game, crops don't necessarily need direct sunlight to grow well. This means players can create entire underground farms in caves or other subterranean locations if they so choose.

For players who travel quite often, it may not be a bad idea to have a cave farm to check in on and collect food from.

5) Create a Community

A functioning village within a dripstone cave (Image via Aliquam Studios/Minecraft Marketplace)

If players want to go beyond a simple base in their cave, they can create an entire village or kingdom. This will either take a large natural cave or one that has been meticulously carved out by the player. However, the results can be breathtaking.

Even better, players can transport villagers to their new cave community and allow them to live like they would on the surface. This is undoubtedly a long-term project, but players will certainly be satisfied with the final results.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh