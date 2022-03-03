5 things you didn't know about Fletching tables in Minecraft

Fletching tables are important items in Minecraft that can be used to turn villagers who are unemployed into Fletchers. This is useful for many reasons, including the fact that players can buy bows and arrows and even get enchanted crossbows.

These items are all useful during the player’s time in the world, and they should know there are some interesting facts about Fletching tables they may not know.

5 things Minecraft players didn't know about Fletching tables

Players can craft Fletching tables or find them naturally inside a village.

5) Fletching tables can generate naturally in villages

Players can find fletching tables generated inside of villages. (Image via Minecraft)

Players who are exploring may notice that there are fletching tables located intrinsically inside the villages. This is because they can spawn when players are inside a village.

These fletching tables are then able to be used by nearby villagers to help them transform into Fletchers if they are not currently employed. Players can also place a fletching table where they see fit.

4) Unemployed villagers can be employed as fletchers by claiming a table

Villagers can become fletchers if they are unemployed by claiming a fletching table. (Image via Minecraft)

When an unemployed villager happens upon a fletching table, they have a chance of changing their profession to become a fletcher. Therefore, players should always have one on them, because they can place one down if they are in need of a fletcher in their village.

Fletchers, of course, are valuable additions to a village because it allows players to purchase arrows and other items.

3) Players can get enchanted weapons from a fletcher

Players can level up the fletcher to be able to buy great gear like enchanted bows and crossbows.(Image via Minecraft)

Because fletching tables are used to create fletchers and also act as their base of operation, players should know they can sometimes get enchanted gear there. When a fletcher villager is at a higher level, they will have a chance to trade valuable enchanted bows and enchanted crossbows.

This is a good way for players to obtain one of these if they haven't stumbled upon or created one yet.

2) Fletching tables can be used as fuel in furnaces

Fletching tables can be used in a pinch for fuel to smelt items. (Image via Minecraft)

Fletching tables can be used in a pinch if a player needs to smelt some resources. Although they do not have the best time to burn, at 1.5 items per fletching table, they are usable if a player has a dire need for smelting and does not have access to other items. Either that or if they are simply looking to recycle the fletching table and have a better use for it.

1) Fletching tables can help note blocks sound different

Players can also use fletching blocks for target practice if they dont have a target block.(Image via Minecraft).

A player is able to place a fletching table underneath a note block. When they do this, it will produce a different sound. It will be more of a "bass" sound than a normal generic note block.

This is a good way for players to change or differentiate the sounds of their note block in-game. One can then compose a wide variety of songs and sounds using this process.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul