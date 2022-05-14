5 things you didn't know about strings in Minecraft

String is a unique item that has many applications in the world of Minecraft. It is usually obtained from spiders and cave spiders as a drop. However, there are a few facts about the resource that players may not be aware about.

String is used to making a ton of different things in the game. Players can use string to make bows, crossbows, fishing rods, looms, scaffolding, and most importantly, a book. Wool blocks are also made from string.

Additionally, if a player places a piece of string down onto the ground, it acts as a block, and converts to something known as tripwire. While the tripwire as a standalone item does not work in the game, it can be placed down and is faintly visible. A similar and more advanced version of the item known as a tripwire hook.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 interesting facts about strings in Minecraft

1) String is not flammable

At first glance, string might look like a feeble material, prone to the effects of flames and water. However, string does not catch fire as wood does.

One of the most fascinating features of the game is that while string is not flammable, wool blocks can catch fire. For players that do not know, wool blocks are made entirely of string.

2) Cats can gift strings to players

Cats have a moderate chance (around 70%) of gifting the player a specific item after they wake up from their slumber on a bed. Out of every possible gift, there is a 16.13% chance that the gift will be a string. For this to happen, however, the player will first have to tame the cat.

Cats are usually found in villages and can be tamed by feeding them raw fish like cod or salmon. However, players must remember that approaching a cat may prompt it to run away, and it can be quite annoying to catch up to one.

The correct way, however, to deal with taming a cat is to crouch and then slowly walk towards the cat with a raw cod or salmon in one hand. This will prompt the cat to slowly approach the player. After this, the player can feed the fish to the cat and it can be tamed.

3) String is used to make candles

A few different types of candles (Image via Minecraft)

Candles are one of the newest light sources added to the game. They were added with the Caves and Cliffs Part 1 update and can be found in 16 different color variations.

In order to craft a candle, players will need to combine a single piece of string and one piece of honeycomb.

4) Piglins may give strings after bartering with players

Piglins are neutral pig-like mobs that can only be found in the Nether. Most players are aware that these mobs are used to trade with, mostly for the purpose of obtaining ender pearls. The pearls are required as they further contribute towards the making of the required eyes of ender for the End portal.

However, they can trade a variety of items if presented with gold ingots in exchange, like crying obsidian, fire charges, water bottles, leather, soul sand, and most importantly, 3-9 pieces of string.

5) String can be obtained through fishing

Fishing is a relaxing pastime in Minecraft, one that many players seem to forget about. Fishing can net players some very valuable items like the “mending” enchanted book, a fishing rod, bowl, rotten flesh, and lots more.

To top it all off, there is a 0.5% chance that the fishing process will yield a piece of string. Minecraft players will have to craft a fishing rod to fish, which they can enchant as well.

