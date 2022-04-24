5 things you didn't know about Warden in Minecraft Bedrock Beta 1.19.0.26

Minecraft’s Java Edition has test builds of the game called snapshots. These snapshots allow the game’s developers at Mojang to obtain feedback and valuable information from the game’s player base about potentially upcoming features. In Minecraft Bedrock, a similar system called the beta/preview system has been implemented.

The beta program for Minecraft 1.19 or The Wild Update was announced in October 2021 and has had three beta versions released to date. The Bedrock Edition beta 1.19.0.26 was released just four days ago, on April 20, 2022.

Nope, it’s not that mumbling villager staring at you, it’s new music for the Wild Update, in this week’s Snapshot and Beta. Check out the links for the full list of features and don’t forget to give us your feedback:

The 1.19.0.26 update adds some new music to Minecraft and brings a ton of changes to blocks like mud, note blocks, and Sculk Shriekers. The Warden mob has also received quite a few changes.

This article will talk about some of the most impactful changes to the Warden in the newest Bedrock Beta version.

Minecraft Bedrock Beta 1.19.0.26: 5 important changes to the Warden

5) No sniffing

One of the most terrifying sounds to hear when evading or sneaking around a warden was the investigative sniffing sound it emitted as it was searching for the player. In the newest version of the Bedrock beta program, the sound has been removed. Wardens no longer emit a sniffing sound when searching for a target.

4) Heightened sense of smell

In this update, Mojang has made it so that the warden mob can smell players in its territory from a further distance. This makes the mob even more terrifying and emphasizes the fact that the mob is meant to be sneaked past and not engaged with.

3) Enters “angry” state against all mobs that happen to bump into it

In earlier updates, the warden used to transition to an “angry” state whenever players would run or accidentally bump into the mob. In Bedrock Beta 1.19.0.26, all entities have this effect on the mob. Be it a zombie, a player, or even another warden, the mob will get angry and hostile toward that mob.

2) Entities can push the Warden

In earlier updates, entities could not push the warden mob. This was a sign that showed just how powerful the mob is. However, a change was introduced in the Bedrock Beta 1.19.0.26 version of the 1.19 beta program, allowing any mob to push the warden.

1) Ranged attack

One of the most powerful changes to the warden mob in this update is the addition of a powerful ranged attack . The “sonic boom” attack deals a large amount of ranged damage to any entity it hits. The attack is especially useful against players who try to evade the warden by using blocks to get up to a safe distance, or by hiding behind a block or structure like a wall.

When the warden uses this ranged attack, the mob’s ribcages open up and emit a wave-like ranged attack. One blast of sonic boom attack is enough to bring a player with full netherite armor down to three hearts. However, the ranged attack can only be used to hit one target at a time.

