How to download new beta and preview for Minecraft 1.19.0.26

The Minecraft beta program is a Bedrock Edition feature similar to the snapshot program on Java Edition. Essentially, the feature allows players to try out a test version of upcoming updates for them to report any bugs, glitches, or balancing problems with the update.

The beta program is also known as the Preview program in many cases.

Preparations for the upcoming The Wild update are in full swing. Since its announcement on October 16, 2021, Mojang has come up with three beta updates for users to get a taste of the upcoming content on various platforms of the Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft @Minecraft

redsto.ne/1-19-0-26-27 ...And the link for the Beta and Preview can be found here: ...And the link for the Beta and Preview can be found here:redsto.ne/1-19-0-26-27

The first beta/preview version, titled 1.19.0.26, added the mangrove swamp biome, mangrove wood, mud, and its variants and some bug fixes into the game. The second version, titled 1.19.0.24, added echo shards and recovery compasses into the game, along with the Swift Sneak enchantment.

The version also removed the copper horn added in the experimental version of the game and fixed bugs.

This article will discuss how to download the third and latest version of the Bedrock beta/preview program, Bedrock Edition beta 1.19.0.26.

Download Minecraft Bedrock Edition beta 1.19.0.26

Windows and Xbox One

Minecraft Bedrock is one of the most popular versions of the game (Image via Minecraft)

Navigate to the Windows Store.

Search for the Xbox Insider Hub application and download it.

Download and open the application.

Search for the “Join” option and click on it to join the beta.

Launch the game and play the new beta version.

Android

Minecraft Pocket Edition menu screen (Image via Minecraft)

Navigate to the Google Play Store.

Search for the game and download it if not already downloaded.

Find the “Beta” option and click on “opt-in.”

Notable changes coming to newest beta version

Minecraft @Minecraft



Nope, it’s not that mumbling villager staring at you, it’s new music for the Wild Update, in this week’s Snapshot and Beta. Check out the links for the full list of features and don’t forget to give us your feedback:

redsto.ne/22w16a Do you hear that?Nope, it’s not that mumbling villager staring at you, it’s new music for the Wild Update, in this week’s Snapshot and Beta. Check out the links for the full list of features and don’t forget to give us your feedback: Do you hear that?Nope, it’s not that mumbling villager staring at you, it’s new music for the Wild Update, in this week’s Snapshot and Beta. Check out the links for the full list of features and don’t forget to give us your feedback:redsto.ne/22w16a https://t.co/ULd3iIh3hn

Bedrock Edition beta 1.19.0.26 was released on April 20, 2022. This version of the beta program adds new music tracks to the game in the form of four new pieces called “Ancestry,” “Aerie,” “Firebugs,” and “Labyrinthine.”

Other than this, a plethora of changes can be seen, some of which are listed below:

Players can now make bonemeal out of Mangrove Roots and Mangrove Propagule by putting them in a composter.

Players can plant flora like saplings, grass, and flowers on top of mud blocks.

Changes to sculk shrieker model.

Changes to boat and “boat with chest” textures.

Echo shards can be found in Ancient City chests.

The Warden gets a ranged attack to counter players trying to evade it by building up, along with many other changes.

Changes in world generation and textures to Ancient Cities.

The game’s official website has all the information users might need about the version’s patch notes and the upcoming update.

Edited by Ravi Iyer