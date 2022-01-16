5 best Minecraft music discs to get in 2022

Minecraft has special music discs which players can use to change the regular game music. Minecraft has a wide variety of sounds that makes the game immersive, but music discs are special. They need to be found and collected as treasures.

Music discs are treasure items that can only be found in chest loots or dropped by a creeper if a skeleton kills it. These discs have unconventional instrumental music in them and can be played with the help of a jukebox block.

Some of these music discs are upbeat, cheerful music, while others are horrifying. Of them, there are some music discs which are worth collecting.

Best Minecraft music discs to acquire in 2022

There are 14 music discs in the game, each with a unique sound. These are the five best ones:

5) 13

This music disc contains eerie and horrifying music, metallic thumps and water sounds. It gives a feeling of exploring a deep and dark cave. This music disc can be found in Dungeons and Woodland Mansions chests.

4) Cat

Cat is one of the most famous and ordinary music disc players have found. It has upbeat, happy 8-bit music with some sharp synth beats. This music disc can also be found in the chests of Dungeons and Woodland Mansions.

3) Pigstep

Pigstep is a reasonably new music disc added to the Nether Update. This music disc offers hip-hop-style upbeat music, with some radio effects. This is a fan favorite music disc and can only be found in the Bastian Remnants chests.

2) 11

One of the scariest and most eerie music discs in Minecraft is "11." This music disc doesn't have any music, but it starts with breathing heavily and running from something.

It has some horrifying sounds of some monster. It ends with the fast-paced footsteps of someone running again. The disk abruptly terminates at the peak of the climatic sound.

1) Otherside

Otherside is the newly added music disc in the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update. This music disc starts with an uplifting retro music loop and then changes into a lower pitch version of that same retro music loop. This music disc can be found in Dungeons and Strongholds.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

