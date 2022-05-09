5 things you may not know about cactus blocks in Minecraft

Seen rising from the sands of Minecraft's desert and badlands biomes, cactus blocks generate naturally and can even cause damage to players and other entities such as mobs.

Although cacti may seem fairly innocuous in the game, the blocks have many different applications. These applications may not seem inherently apparent, so it doesn't hurt to look over what exactly makes cactus blocks so useful.

There are plenty of interesting facts about cactus blocks that both new and returning players should know.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Interesting facts about cactus blocks in Minecraft

1) Endermen can grow cacti

Endermen can pick up and place cacti, therefore growing the population (Image via Mojang)

It's well-known in Minecraft that endermen can pick up and place blocks. All a cactus block needs to grow is to be placed on a sand block and have some space above it. This means endermen can effectively take cactus blocks without removing the entire cactus and then plant a block in a new location.

Players may not expect endermen to have a green thumb, but apparently, they don't mind a bit of gardening in the desert on occasion.

2) The bottom of the block deals no damage

The bottom of cactus blocks don't deal damage like the sides (Image via u/ZapSavage/Reddit)

It isn't very often that Minecraft players see the bottom of a cactus block unless they manage to get underneath one without breaking it.

The underside of cactus blocks retains its own individual texture. Interestingly enough, these undersides deal no damage to the player. This is a stark contrast to how the sides deal damage.

It's likely that Mojang did this intentionally, as only the spines of a real-world cactus are prickly, while the inside is quite soft and can be full of water.

3) Cactus can be used to destroy items

Cactus can destroy items that touch it (Image via Mojang)

Some players may not have tried this, but cactus blocks in Minecraft are capable of destroying items that are thrown into them.

Though players often use lava as a way to dispose of items, cacti are actually easier to obtain in most situations and provide the same disposal needs. Players can simply create a small hole with a cactus at the bottom and watch as the excess items they wish to get rid of disappear upon contact with the block.

Lava still does the job just fine. However, it can be more difficult to obtain than cacti, especially if the Minecraft player in question isn't starting out in an area with surface lava.

4) Breaks when near adjacent blocks

Cactus breaks when adjacent to blocks, meaning players can use this fact to farm it (Image via Mojang)

Once a cactus block is placed in Minecraft, it can be broken by being adjacent to another block (or lava) in four particular spots. Though this can be inconvenient for some players, it also presents an opportunity.

Specifically, players can create a cross-shaped arrangement of blocks above a cactus block, with the center block removed. Doing so allows the cactus block to grow up to a determinate height before breaking.

If players place a collection system such as running water underneath this structure, they can create an effective cactus farm to further facilitate their needs.

5) Cacti can be potted

Cacti are no longer dangerous when potted (Image via Mojang)

Like Minecraft's many flowers, cacti can be planted in a flower pot if a player so chooses. This not only looks quite nice from an aesthetic standpoint, but a potted cactus is also no harm to the player.

Players are free to make collisions with the potted cactus, and they'll never take damage. If players are tired of using the same flowers to decorate their flower parts, it may not be a bad idea to give a cactus or two a chance.

You never know what kind of designs you might be able to come up with when it comes to decorating using these blocks. They might not provide any defensive value when potted but can still look great.

