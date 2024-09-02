5 things Minecraft fans should expect in October 2024

Minecraft's event and content calendar hasn't quite reached October 2024, but there are some things that players can still look forward to based on previous years. Mojang usually stays fairly consistent in the final quarter of each year, and that makes October 2024 one of the easier months to predict when it comes to what will be announced or released for Mojang's sandbox title.

With that in mind, it doesn't hurt to take a look at what Minecraft fans might be able to expect in a month. These aren't guaranteed, as Mojang's schedule can always change, but they seem much more certain than not.

Note: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion

Five things Minecraft players can expect from Mojang when October 2023 arrives

1) Minecraft Live 2024

Minecraft Live has been a regular occurrence every October (Image via Mojang)

Over the past several years after Minecon was phased out, Minecraft Live has been the premier announcement event for the franchise. This has taken place every October. Complete with various presentations by the team at Mojang, the yearly Live event is the one-stop source for what to expect throughout the franchise, including new updates, DLC, and even new game announcements.

What gets announced at the Live event each year varies, but fans can expect a few aspects from previous years to return in October 2024.

2) The announcement of the 1.22 Update

Many fans are hoping that the 1.22 update renovates the End (Image via Mojang)

During the Live event, Mojang has made a habit of announcing the latest major content update for the original sandbox title. In 2023, it was the Tricky Trials update, and Mojang will likely introduce the as-of-yet-unnamed 1.22 update during Live 2024 in October. What the update entails is anybody's guess, but there is sure to be plenty of content that will probably arrive in the update in 2025.

Perhaps, the 1.22 update could even be the update to the End dimension that the community has petitioned Mojang about for quite some time.

3) A New Cape Cosmetic for Minecraft Live participants

The Cherry Blossom Cape debuted in October 2023 for participants in the Mob Vote that year (Image via u/Ybou_/Reddit)

For players who participate in the yearly Mob Vote during the Live presentation, the likelihood of a reward is quite high. Look no further than last year, when participants in the 2023 Mob Vote received a Cherry Blossom Cape by voting for one of the three contestants. One can certainly expect another cape to be made available during 2024's Mob Vote in October too.

It's unclear what form this cape will come in, but considering it only requires a moment of a player's time, it's worthwhile for players who appreciate its aesthetic value.

4) The 2024 Mob Vote

The armadillo was the winner of the 2023 Mob Vote (Image via Mojang)

In addition to update announcements, cape cosmetics, and more, the Live event is known for its yearly Mob Vote, where fans can vote for one of three mobs to arrive in the game. Although the Mob Vote has been heavily scrutinized by fans over the years, it still draws tons of yearly participants. It should only be a matter of time before fans are introduced to the 2024 Mob Vote's contestants.

Which mob will make the cut and get the most votes, arriving in Mojang's sandbox game indefinitely? The only way to find out is to check out Live 2024 when it arrives in October.

5) Updates on Minecraft spin-offs or other media properties

Concept art featuring elytra from Minecraft: The Movie (Image via Mojang/Warner Bros.)

Minecraft is more than just the original game. It has become a massive multimedia franchise including books, spin-off games, merchandise, and even an upcoming major film. With these projects being produced concurrently alongside the base game, the Live 2024 event in October will likely have a few nuggets of information about non-base game-related projects.

It's unclear if this info will come in the form of a progress update for the movie, a new spin-off game, or some other project, but Mojang usually has a few surprises each year even if they aren't world-changing.

