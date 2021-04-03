5 things players didn’t know about Ravagers in Minecraft

Ravagers are hostile mobs that were added in the vast 1.14 "Village and Pillage" update of Minecraft. They spawn in raids and are currently one of the most deadly mobs players can naturally come across in the game.

The main attack of a Ravager consists of a powerful ramming motion, which deals 6 damage and a knockback of 5 blocks to anything nearby. In the Bedrock edition of the game, Ravagers can destroy a myriad of different blocks with a unique charge attack.

Unfortunately, however, being a relatively new mob, there is naturally a lot of interesting lore that has gone completely unknown by many old-school Minecrafters regarding this powerful beast.

Note: This list is not objective, and reflects the views of the writer only.

5 Unknown things about the Ravager in Minecraft

#5 Ravager achievement

Players are able to obtain an achievement for killing a Ravager

Ravagers are no easy foe to slay, so much so that if players are able to defeat them, they will be rewarded with a unique achievement.

The "Kill The Beast" achievement is obtained only after a Ravager is successfully slain by a player.

#4 Previous Names

The ravager has gone by several different names in the past

Initially, during the design concept phase of the mob now known by players as the Ravager, Mojang had considered names such as "Behemoth" and "Illager Beast," the latter of which is what they first decided to go ahead with.

It was only in a later patch that the name of the Illager Beast was officially changed to the Ravager, which is the case to this day.

#3 Ravager Raid Spawning

Initially, Ravagers would only spawn in an Illager patrol

In an early version of 1.14, Mojang had planned for Ravagers to only spawn during rare Illager patrols.

In a later update, however, the spawning mechanics of the Ravager were changed to what is seen today, with Ravagers spawning during and after a raid of level 3.

#2 Ravager sounds

Players might be familiar with many of the characteristic and unmistakeable sounds made by the Ravager.

What players might not be aware of, however, is that many of these sounds are actually simply a mixture of regular villager sounds, which have been distorted, pitch shifted and lowered.

#1 Original Ravager Design

Proposed original Minecraft Ravager design

The original inspiration for the Ravager stems largely from a mythical creature known as a "Manticore," which was popularized in gaming culture due to the hit tabletop game, Dungeons & Dragons.

Originally, the Ravager had a much more creepy design, almost resembling something along the lines of an Enderman relative with it's extended limbs. Upon taking a look at what Mojang come up with initially, it makes one rather thankful they decided to revise their stylistic choices.