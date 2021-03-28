5 things players didn't know about enchantments in Minecraft

Minecraft has many enchantments for all types of tools, weapons, and armor.

The enchanting mechanism has been in the game for over a decade. After years of updates, this mechanism has been heavily tweaked. Enchantments are the best way to get stronger and better gear in Minecraft.

Enchantments like Sharpness are for swords and axes, while fortune is suited to pickaxes and shovels. There are enchantments for armors, tridents, bows, and all sorts of tools and weapons. Some enchantments have hidden facts and details which many players may not know.

Enchantment in Minecraft: Top 5 things players didn't know

#5 - Players can have four types of protection enchantments in 1.14

In Minecraft, there are four types of protection enchantments: protection, blast protection, projectile protection, and fire protection. Protection provides simple resistance from all types of damage. Other types of protection enchantments are best against blasts, arrows, and fire.

There can only be one type of protection on armor. Due to a bug in Minecraft 1.14, players can enchant their armor pieces with all protection enchantments. This armor became famous in the Minecraft community as the "God Armor."

#4 - Mending and Unbreaking are applicable on all tools, weapons,ft and armors

All Items enchanted with mending and unbreaking (Image via Minecraft)

Mending and Unbreaking are some of the best enchantments in Minecraft. By mending, players can repair their items using experience posts. As long as there are experience points, players don't need to craft another tool or fix one on an anvil. Unbreaking increases the durability of the item.

Mending and Unbreaking Enchantments apply to all tools, weapons, and armor. Some players may not know that shields, shears, flint, and steel can also be enchanted in Minecraft.

#3 - Players can reset enchantments shown in an enchanting table

Image via Minecraft

Using some lapis lazuli and XP levels, players can enchant their gear and books. The enchanting table is an excellent source of enchantments in Minecraft. But sometimes, the enchantments available on it are just bad or extra.

Players can reset the available enchantments to have a chance at getting better ones. The cheapest way to reset enchantments is by enchanting any wooden tool/book with the first enchantment. Players can repeat this trick until they get a better enchantment.

#2 - Some enchantments are not available through Enchanting Table

Image via Minecraft

Almost all the enchantments in Minecraft can be obtained through an enchanting table except mending, frost walker, soul speed, and all curse enchantments. These items are considered treasure enchantments in the game and are non-obtainable using an enchanting table.

#1 - Enchantments are removable

Image via Minecraft

Getting wrong enchantments is a common mistake among many players. Fortunately, enchantments are removable in Minecraft. Players can remove enchantments from any item using a grindstone.

Players shouldn't worry about losing experience points. After disenchanting, players will receive some XP from the grindstone. Use grindstone to disenchant items used for resetting enchantments and get some XP back.