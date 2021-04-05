5 things players didn't know about farms in Minecraft

Minecraft is all about collecting resources and using them to build things in the game. There are hundreds of items in this game, and almost all of them are farmable.

In Minecraft, farming refers to obtaining resources. There are three types of farms: Automatic, semi-automatic, and manual farms. In manual farming, players have to farm using their own hands. Semi-automatic and automatic farms use various game mechanics and Redstone machines to automate the farming process.

Various factors affect the output and working of these farms, and this article focuses on that.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer.

Farms in Minecraft: 5 things players didn't know

#5 - Unemployed villagers can also spawn Iron Golem

Iron golem farms are the best source of iron ingots in Minecraft. When villagers are scared, they spawn an iron golem for protection. Players abuse this mechanism to get iron by scaring villagers using zombies/pillagers.

Before the 1.16 update, only employed villagers could spawn iron golem. Now, unemployed villagers can spawn iron golems as well. This small change has reduced the size of iron farms in Minecraft.

#4 - Increase crop growth rate

Image via Minecraft

Crops can take a lot of time to grow in Minecraft. A melon seed needs anywhere between 10 to 30 minutes to grow into a stem. Some servers reduce the crop's growth time using commands since many players don't like waiting for seeds to grow.

Players can increase the growth rate to get some boost in their words. Players must use the /gamerule randomTickSpeed to change the tick speed. Increasing random tick speed will cause the plants to grow at a fast rate.

#3 - Farmers can farm a variety of crops

Farmers are unique villagers as they can farm the crop and replant the seed. One villager has eight slots in its inventory. Even if a farmer's inventory is full, he will still try to farm the crop. Instead of picking it, the farmer drops the crop on the floor. Players can use a hopper minecart system to collect items dropped by the farmer.

#2 - Using fox to farm sweet berries

Foxes are not just a cute mob but also very helpful in Minecraft, and players can use sweet foxes to farm berries in Minecraft. Foxes are unaffected by sweet berries and love to pluck them. These berries can be collected using hopper minecarts.

#1 - Reason why gold farms are built above the nether roof

Image via Minecraft

Fast and efficient gold farms are always made over the nether roof in Minecraft. Some players may not know the reason behind it. In Minecraft, a hostile mob spawns only inside a sphere of 128 block radius with a player at its center.

Gold farms are built above the nether roof to maximize the spawn of zombie piglins. These farms are generally built around height level 250 because there is no spawning area for zombie piglins except the farm. More zombie piglins result in more gold.