5 things players didn't know about swords in Minecraft

One of the first items crafted in Minecraft is usually either a pickaxe or a sword. The latter is one of the items that no player ever wants to be caught without. While they have been in the game for as long as most players remember, some gamers may not know everything there is to know about swords!

There is nothing more dangerous than a player that knows how to wield his/her sword effectively. After reading the information below, gamers are most likely going to be better swordsmen than they were before!

Also read: Top 5 uses of Pufferfish in Minecraft

Five unknown things about swords in Minecraft

#5 - Weaponsmith

A player that has a weaponsmith in their base (Image via u/owenkimmler on Reddit)

Some players may be unaware that they can receive amazing swords from a master-level weaponsmith for only a few emeralds.

Master-level weaponsmiths will trade enchanted diamond swords for 11-27 emeralds. That is not many emeralds at all, and most mid-game players can easily make this trade.

Advertisement

#4 - Sweep Attack

A couple of zombies about to get sweeped (Image via Minecraft)

Most players are aware that the sweep attack exists. However, many don't know all the specifics.

After the recharge bar is at 85% or higher, players can perform the sweeping attack, which allows them to hit multiple enemies nearby. The gamer can only perform this attack if they are sweeping down. If they are looking up at the enemy's head, they will not perform a sweeping attack.

Also read: 5 things players didn't know Ender Pearls in Minecraft

#3 - Damage

A useful damage chart for all swords (Image via Minecraft)

Advertisement

In the chart above, players will be able to view how much damage each sword will do, along with other valuable stats.

For those unaware, the lifetime damage inflicted bar represents how much damage the sword will be able to do before it breaks.

#2 - Blocks

A player who really wishes they had a sword right about now (Image via Minecraft)

Gamers may be unaware that swords are more efficient in breaking the blocks listed below:

Cobweb

Jack o'Lantern

Pumpkin

Cocoa

Leaves

Vines

Hay Bale

Bamboo (Java Edition)

Also read: Obsidian in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

#1 - Vex

Look at the little guy (Image via Minecraft)

Most players are utterly unaware that Vexes have a chance to drop their iron sword!

Advertisement

While Vexes usually have a 0% chance to drop their sword, each level of looting on a weapon will increase this percentage by one. So there is a max chance of 3% for a Vex to drop their iron sword.

The sword will never be damaged and has a chance to be enchanted! (Java Edition only)

Also read: 5 things players didn't know about Flint in Minecraft