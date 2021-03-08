5 things players didn't know about the wolf in Minecraft

The wolf has become a fan-favorite Minecraft mob over the years. This is primarily due to its ability to be tamed, with many players developing special bonds with their beloved and loyal pets.

Like many other mobs in the game, many mechanics of the wolf are unique. This has led to a lot of interesting features and quirks present in the observed behaviors of this mob.

This list highlights some lesser-known, fun, and hopefully even useful, facts about the wolf in Minecraft that players may be unaware of.

5 unknown facts about the Minecraft wolf

#5 - An angry wolf can see invisible players

Invisibility will not protect players from a hostile wolf

As some Minecrafters have learned the hard way, just like actual life, wolves are apex predators and can smell their prey from great distances.

Because of this, unlike with other mobs, consuming an invisibility potion will not help players evade the line of sight of a hostile wolf. Gamers should also note that wolves can see fellow mobs that have gone invisible.

#4 - Wolf puppies can spawn in Minecraft Pocket Edition only

Wolf puppies do not spawn naturally in any version apart from Pocket Edition

There are many interesting quirks regarding Minecraft Pocket Edition, one of which is that wolf pups can spawn naturally within the world.

This feature is not present in any other version of the game. It’s an enigma why Mojang allowed natural spawning of baby wolves specifically in the Pocket Edition.

Whatever the reason behind this decision, as of 2021, it’s still been made unclear to players.

#3 - A baby wolf can be fed to grow up faster

A wolf can be fed cooked meat to grow up faster

Players can speed up baby wolves’ transition to adulthood by feeding them either cooked pork chops, cooked steak, cooked chicken, or rotten flesh.

Gamers should note that quite a lot of food is needed to fully transition a baby wolf into adulthood, over 32 pieces of food, specifically.

Although expensive, this trick can sometimes be helpful in game modes where backup for an attack is quickly needed on short notice, such as in some specific Minecraft survival servers.

#2 - The default color of the tamed wolf collar was changed several times

Mojang changed the default wolf collar color 3 times

When the wolf was originally added in the Minecraft beta 1.4 update, the default color of its collar was red. Shortly after this, however, in the 1.8 update, the default color of a wolf collar changed to orange.

It seems like Mojang had yet another change of heart after this, as in the Minecraft 1.9 update, the default color of the wolf collar was changed back to red.

#1 - There are 2 currently unused wolf howl sounds

Within the game code of Minecraft, players can find two unused wolf howling sound files.

These sounds, when played, can come across as somewhat of a shock to unsuspecting players due to their uniquely ominous nature.

Players might even be thankful that these creepy sounds didn’t actually make it into the final game. Now, if only that was the case for some of those weird cave sounds!

