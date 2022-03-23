5 things players might not know about gunpowder in Minecraft

Gunpowder is a very useful item in Minecraft. In fact, it is probably one of the most valuable items that hostile mobs can drop.
It's used in several crafting recipes and to alter potions. The 0.31 update to Java Edition introduced this item, and it has only grown in importance since then.
Gunpowder is a fairly common item, and if gamers spend any time outside at night fighting hostile mobs, they'll have a lot of it. Its role as a crafting ingredient for TNT and other things is well-documented, but there are some aspects players may not know about gunpowder.
Fun facts about Minecraft gunpowder
5) Splash Potions
Potions are precious in Minecraft. However, they are a little more challenging to use when they're not splash potions.
If users need someone else to drink it, either a gamer or a mob, it can be tricky. Fortunately, brewing any potion with gunpowder as the brewing ingredient will turn it into a splash potion.
4) Fire Charge recipe
Fire Charges are most commonly obtained at ruined portals in the chest. They have a 46.4% chance of having one fire charge in Java Edition and Bedrock Edition.
However, these items can also be crafted. One blaze powder, one coal, and one gunpowder will make one Fire Charge.
3) Mob loot
Most gamers know that a creeper drops gunpowder, if anything. Each creeper can drop 0-2 upon death. Witches can drop up to six when they are killed.
However, there is another mob that players may not have known drops gunpowder: ghasts. One ghast can drop up to two gunpowder, though they're fairly difficult to kill.
2) Chest loot
There are several different places to get gunpowder without having to slay a creeper, ghast, or witch. The following chests have a chance to have gunpowder in them:
- Dungeon chest - 57.8% chance of having up to eight gunpowder
- Desert temple chest - 59% chance of having up to eight gunpowder
- Shipwreck supply chest - 20.8% chance of having up to five gunpowder
- Woodland mansion chest - 57.8% chance of having up to eight gunpowder
1) One more way to obtain it
Aside from the normal way of obtaining gunpowder, whether in a loot spawn or from slaying mobs, there is one more way to get it. However, it's relatively uncommon and rather expensive.
Wandering traders have a one-in-six chance of trading one gunpowder for one emerald.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.