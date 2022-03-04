5 things players probably didn't know about blackstone in Minecraft

Blackstone is a block only found in Minecraft's perilous Nether dimension. It is a dark stone block whose properties are comparable to cobblestone or cobbled deepslate blocks.

Blackstone is mainly located underground and in basalt deltas. However, players can even find it underneath seas of lava in the Nether. Players hoping to score a large amount of blackstone should comb the lower reaches of the Nether for it.

Blackstone has a few uses in Minecraft that may not be readily apparent to players. It's worth knowing these functions in case players need to utilize them at some point.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Interesting facts about Minecraft's blackstone that players may not know

5) Blackstone can be substituted for cobblestone

Blackstone can be used to make stone tools (Image via u/Aalaric/Reddit)

As previously stated, blackstone has similar properties to cobblestone in Minecraft.

Players can actually substitute blackstone into various recipes that call for cobblestone and still create the same items. For example, standard stone tools, furnaces, and brewing stands can be made out of blackstone.

These objects won't look any different, but they'll perform just like they would have if they were constructed with cobblestone. However, the dark appearance of blackstone will also be retained if the stone is crafted into things like stairs, walls, or slabs.

4) Blackstone can satisfy the "Stone Age" achievement

"Stone Age" is an early-game achievement most players earn quickly (Image via Waifu Simulator 27/Youtube)

Those starting out in a new world or server will earn the "Stone Age" achievement rather quickly, as it tends to trigger when players begin collecting cobblestone. However, blackstone and cobbled deepslate blocks also reward this achievement if they're mined and collected.

It's quite rare for a player to mine blackstone before they mine cobblestone. However, the fact remains that these three different blocks reward players with one of the earliest Minecraft achievements available to players.

3) Blackstone generates bass sounds with note blocks

Note blocks can produce different sounds depending on their adjacent blocks (Image via Minecraft.net)

Note blocks are one of the more interesting blocks in Minecraft due to their ability to play different notes and sounds. These notes and sounds are based on factors such as blocks that rest underneath them.

When players place a blackstone block under a note block, the note block will produce a bass sound when activated. Players can use this in a wide variety of applications, including music machines and doorbells.

Since note blocks work well in redstone machinery, there are a ton of different mechanical designs that can incorporate them along with bass-oriented blocks like blackstone.

2) Blackstone is technically renewable

Piglins are capable of providing blackstone through bartering (Image via Mojang)

Although blackstone can be found throughout the Nether in Minecraft, it wasn't always renewable. In theory, if players were to mine all the available blackstone in the Nether, they could technically run out of the resource. However, this was amended by way of piglin bartering.

When given golden ingots, piglins will examine them before dropping certain items and materials. This is often done to receive the eyes of ender to complete the Survival Mode story.

However, piglins offer many other items, including blackstone. This means that even if players somehow mined all the available blackstone in a world, they could receive more from their piglin friends.

1) Chiseled polished blackstone possesses a face texture

Chiseled polished blackstone blocks bear the resemblance of a familiar face (Image via @ibxtoycat/Twitter)

Much like chiseled sandstone, Nether bricks, and deepslate, chiseled polished blackstone has a face within its pattern.

Some Minecraft players have joked that the pattern looks similar to an electrical outlet, but Mojang has pointed to something quite different.

If players take a closer look, the pattern depicts the snout of a piglin. This likely has to do with the fact that chiseled polished blackstone blocks can often be found within bastion remnants in Minecraft, which are full of piglins.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh