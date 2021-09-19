5 things you probably didn't know about hoglins in Minecraft

The world of Minecraft is full of fascinating creatures. They are called mobs between Minecrafters, and most of them drop an item or more when the player or a tamed wolf kills them. Nether is one of the most dangerous dimensions in Minecraft, where many dangerous mobs can be found.

One of the mobs players will eventually encounter while exploring the Nether is hoglins. It is similar to pigs in terms of shape and drops porkchops when killed as well. However, it can drop up to four porkchops while pigs can only drop up to three.

Things players probably didn't know about hoglins in Minecraft

5) Damage from burning

A hoglin burning in lava (Image via Minecraft)

Unlike many other mobs that spawn in the nether, hoglins take damage from fire. They can sink into lava and water and eventually die from drowning or sustaining fire damage.

4) Warped fungi's effect on them

A warped fungi (Image via Minecraft)

For some unknown reason, hoglins do not like warped fungi and will try to avoid it as much as possible. If the player places one close to it, it will run away from it. However, holding one in hand does not affect them. This is the same for nether portals and respawn anchors.

3) Breeding

Even though hoglins are hostile, players can still breed them by feeding them crimson fungi. Players can easily get crimson fungi as they can generate anywhere in the nether, commonly found in the crimson forest biome. It can also be found in some chests of the bastions, but the chances are not that great.

2) Zombification

A baby zoglin (Image via Minecraft)

When a hoglin enters the overworld or the end dimension, it starts shaking for fifteen seconds and turns into a zoglin. The same happens when spawned using a spawn egg or commands in the overworld or the end dimension.

1) Piglins riding hoglins

A baby piglin riding a baby hoglin (Image via u/Snykeurs on Reddit)

Hoglins do not spawn with another mob riding it, but sometimes baby piglins will run towards baby hoglins and start riding them. If there are more baby piglins than hoglins, then up to three piglins can jump on the same hoglin and ride it together.

Also Read

Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinions of its writer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar