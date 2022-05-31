5 most useful machines in Minecraft (2022)

Minecraft has many mechanical things despite being viewed as a relatively basic and rudimentary game. It also has a form of electricity, which is a bit unexpected when fans look at the game itself.

It's a title about building, mining, and crafting that has pixelated graphics in 2022. That couldn't be more misleading, though, as many gamers have come up with incredible devices in Minecraft.

Thanks to redstone and command blocks, crafters have created working computers and emulated other video games and consoles into Minecraft. It's nothing short of incredible and shows just what is possible for the game.

Whether it's an invention or a regular block that Mojang added, Minecraft has several good machines.

Best machines and blocks in Minecraft

5) Daylight detector

Daylight detectors are one of the most valuable devices in the game. Nighttime is exceptionally dangerous in Minecraft, especially if users don't have their world well lit. Placing torches on every other block looks tacky. Using lanterns looks better, but they're still not the best.

Redstone lamps and daylight detectors make for the best lights. At a build, players can set up lights that will automatically turn on when it turns to night. It's a cool game feature, but it's also handy.

When hostile mobs can start spawning, the light turns on and prevents them from doing so. During the day, they're not on.

4) Automatic door

An automatic door is one of the best machines players can build. Fortunately, it's also straightforward to make. A simple one can be made with a door and a pressure plate, button, or lever.

Complex ones can be made using redstone dust, pistons, observers, etc. This is no issue for those skilled with redstone, but for others, a simple one can prove to be quite effective nonetheless.

3) Slime block vehicle

The slime block vehicle is much more challenging to make than an automatic door. It's also much more helpful than a door could ever be. These vehicles can move users around the map, albeit rather slowly. They're challenging to build, but they can come in various difficulties.

Smaller ones are easier to make, but they are still one of the most difficult redstone builds.

Fortunately, they're much easier to make than a redstone computer or a TNT cannon.

2) Dispenser

A dispenser (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Dispensers are a great item and are very easy to use. Depending on the item, they will drop whatever item they contain and can even use the item for its purpose. If gamers put food inside, the dispenser will drop food out.

If they put a dispenser with shears in it before a sheep, it will automatically shear the sheep. All a dispenser needs is a redstone pulse, so a button, an observer, a lever, and a pressure plate can all work.

1) Piston/sticky piston

Pistons are arguably the best machine in the game. They're certainly one of the most useful. They can be used for automatic doors, traps, and so much more.

Pistons are also extremely easy to use. A simple redstone pulse can make them activate or deactivate, so an observer, a lever, a button, and more can all easily power them.

The best part of a piston is that it can come in two varieties: sticky and normal. The former grabs blocks and holds on to them so they can be pushed back and forth. Regular ones simply push, which can be helpful, too.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

