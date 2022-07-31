5 useful methods for fixing connection issues on a Minecraft server

There are single-player and multiplayer modes in Minecraft. The ability for players to communicate online and join the game via different online servers is one of the game's strongest features.

Unfortunately, faults and connection problems pop up all the time. These errors can be brought on by a variety of problems, but they are typically quite simple to fix.

Potential fixes for Minecraft connection issues

When you try to log in to a server but are unsuccessful, you should first check to see if it's the server that is broken or if the server you're trying to connect to is having problems.

By joining the server mentioned below, you can check the state of the Minecraft server you're attempting to connect to see if that's what's generating the error.

Connect to the server: test.prisonfun.com

All game versions are supported by this specially-created Minecraft testing server, which is always available for use. Those who can connect to this server can rest easy knowing their game is working properly and that it's the server that's causing problems. The alternative remedies listed below can be used by players who are unable to join this server.

5) Reset network

It's possible that some servers intentionally/unintentionally blocked your IP address. If that's the case, you might want to try wiping the network settings clean in order to get a new IP address for your network. By doing so, you should be able to fix any network connection problems you may be facing.

Another possibility is that the network settings are disabled. To attempt to resolve the issue, follow the steps outlined in the video above.

4) Disable firewall

A likely scenario is that the firewall on your computer is blocking the game from using your internet connection. As a result of the game's inability to connect to its servers, you will receive an error message.

The video above can be used by people to disable the firewall. The outbound connection may occasionally be blocked by firewalls, parental controls, or workplace restriction software, which may be the cause of the connectivity issue, which disabling the firewall should solve.

3) Update Java

The most recent Java version is needed for Minecraft to run properly. The Java files that someone uses to connect to the server could be outdated. This might be the cause of a multitude of errors.

People must check Java for updates, and if necessary, they may even need to reinstall Java. After that is done, attempt to connect to the testing server IP by typing "test.prisonfun.com." Refer to the other choices on this list if the problem is still not resolved.

2) Fully reinstall Minecraft

Although it may seem quite straightforward, a previous game update may contain some bugs or problems that might have been brought on during the installation process.

If that is what is causing the error when connecting to a server, you can fix it by going back to the older version of the title that is compatible with your PC. If you want to use a specific version of the game, you may also try reinstalling it.

1) Use a VPN

People may wish to try using a VPN service to solve their connection problem. It's possible that some IP addresses are blocked via the Minecraft server, and this is an easy way to see if that's what's causing the issue. This is often a great fix for minigame server-related issues as well.

You can get past ISP limits if they are the cause of the problem by using a VPN service. And you can learn how to use a VPN by watching the video above. After that, just attempt to re-connect to the server using test.prisonfun.com to check if the problem is fixed.

