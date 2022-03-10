5 most useful potions for Minecraft survival

Survival in a Minecraft world can be tricky, especially if players find themselves in a higher difficulty, such as Hard Mode or even Hardcore Mode. In such cases, utilizing every tool at their disposal is a wise idea.

Among these tools are potions, which can be created in a brewing stand. They can be used for both their positive and negative effects.

Positive potions can bestow status effects that heal players and allow them to see in the dark or breathe underwater.

Negative potions can also be useful, as they can be thrown at hostile mobs. Their effects include slowing movement speed, dealing damage over time, and reducing an enemy's damage output.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

5 most beneficial survival potions in Minecraft version 1.18

5) Potion of Night Vision

A player is bestowed night vision, allowing them to see inside a dark cave (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft has many dark caves, ravines, and poorly-lit structures. Sometimes, players can get stuck in these places at night.

In these situations, torchlights or lanterns can only assist players with their vision to a certain extent. With potions of night vision, however, players are fully capable of seeing even at light levels of zero. Potions of night vision are also capable of improving players' vision underwater.

4) Potion of Water Breathing

Potions of water breathing are a huge help when exploring the game's ocean biomes (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft's ocean biomes are vast and can be difficult to traverse without help. This is where potions of water breathing come into the picture.

These potions extend the amount of time a player can remain underwater before their oxygen bar begins to deteriorate. If players keep a steady supply of water breathing potions on hand, they can explore large underwater locations until they create a suitable area for breathing.

Combined with potions of night vision, the exploration of ocean biomes and underwater structures like ruins, shipwrecks, and monuments is made significantly easier.

3) Potion of Harming

Potions of harming deal immediate damage on contact (Image via Lookingforseed)

Sometimes, Minecraft players need a little extra help in taking down an enemy. Using weapons certainly does the job most of the time. However, when one is taking on stronger opponents, quick damage can help the player more than meticulous attacks. That's where potions of harming come in.

These potions inflict targets with the Instant Damage status effect. They immediately cause a set amount of damage when used on a given target. As the potion's ranks increase, the damage inflicted increases.

This makes potions of harming great tools when dealing with more than a few hostile mobs in Minecraft, including bosses.

2) Potion of Regeneration

Potions of regeneration can keep a player alive with constant health over time (Image via Mojang)

Players are almost certain to take some damage during a Minecraft adventure. In such cases, potions of regeneration can often help them recover.

Potions of regeneration restore health over time. These potions are particularly helpful when players are hit with status effects like Wither or Poison, where they take damage over time.

If players don't have milk available to remove their status effects, healing quickly over time may very well keep them alive. The same can be said if a player is drowning or is on fire. Therefore, it never hurts to have a potion of regeneration on-hand.

1) Potion of Healing

Potions of healing provide instant health for injured players (Image via Lookingforseed)

As previously mentioned, healing is vital in Minecraft. Sometimes, players simply don't have enough food to heal themselves over time. Other times, they don't have the time or breathing room to have a snack and initiate healing.

With potions of healing, players can heal directly and instantly. Much like Instant Damage, potions of healing provide players with Instant Healing, restoring their hearts immediately.

Even better, potions of healing are capable of hurting undead mobs in Minecraft, something that potions of harming are incapable of doing.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh