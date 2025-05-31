50 best Minecraft animal names

Naming your Minecraft animals is a fun way to add personality to your blocky world. Whether you’re exploring with a loyal wolf, tending to cows and chickens on your farm, or simply showing off your pet axolotl, a good name can make your companions feel like true characters who play an important part in your sandbox experience.

From funny and clever to cute and creative, here are 50 of the best Minecraft animal names that you can give to your pet. All you need is to find the animal, use the name tag on them, and you're good to go.

50 best names for Minecraft animal

Here are some great names for Minecraft pets (Image via Mojang Studios)

Celebrimbor - For all the Lord of the Rings fans. Bubbles – Perfect for a fish or axolotl. Snowball – Great for a white cat, rabbit, or arctic fox. Daisy – A sweet name for cows or sheep. Fluffy – Ideal for a cat or a sheep. Nibbles – For rabbits or any animal if you find them cute. Sir Mooington – A royal name for your favorite cow. Cluckles – Your go-to chicken name. Wufflez – A goofy but lovable name for a dog. Creeper fear – Ironically funny when used on a cat. Dinnerbone – A name that turns your pet upside down (with just a name tag). Shadowfax – A majestic name for a horse. Smaug – Great for an orange cat. Luna – A magical name for wolves or cats. Thorhoof – Strong name for a donkey or mule. Zephyr – Light and airy, ideal for a horse Pikachu – For a yellow pet, like a golden axolotl. Garfield – For a lazy orange cat. Scooby – Perfect for a loyal Minecraft dog. Shrek – Hilarious when used on a pig. Sonic – For a fast horse. Brick – For a tough-looking animal. Pickle – Perhaps for a kitten? Jellybean – Sweet and colorful. Pebble – Small and adorable. Cactus – Funny name for a desert-dwelling pet. Zawg - From the popular internet meme. Sahur - Another internet meme name. Brecken - Perfect for a good-looking dog. Doomslayer - A great name for a cute kitten.

Some other names to choose from

Sprout Blaze Marshmallow Pudding Bandit Echo Oreo Nimbus Snickers Whiskers Tofu Comet Fang Glimmer S’more Zuzu Mocha Wiggles Rusty Cookie

The best thing about keeping animals in Minecraft is that you can name them anything you want. While these suggestions do help, you can get creative and combine two or more names from the list and come up with your own unique name.

With the upcoming ghast variants and the addition of new animal mob variants, Mojang have given players more mobs to name. So let your creativity kick in and name your animals something fun and interesting.

