Minecraft happy ghast update is now almost ready for its launch

Mojang recently released Minecraft 1.21.6 pre-release 1. This is a pre-release for the 1.21.6 summer game drop in which happy ghasts, craftable saddles, lead changes, and other features will arrive. As of now, we do not have an official release date for the update from Mojang, but it is safe to say that the update is almost complete.

Here is how Mojang is about to complete Minecraft 1.21.6, happy ghast summer game drop.

Minecraft happy ghast game drop's first pre-release and expected release window

Mojang has released Minecraft 1.21.6 pre-release 1

Minecraft 1.21.6 pre-release 1 means Mojang will only focus on bug fixes now (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The first major hint that the Minecraft happy ghast update is nearly complete was when Mojang published the Minecraft 1.21.6 pre-release 1 for Java Edition.

The Swedish game company has a streamlined and open development cycle that any Minecraft fan can know about. Mojang releases lots of snapshots and beta, and preview versions before releasing the actual update in a stable version.

In Java Edition, first comes the snapshots, followed by pre-releases, and release candidates.

Snapshots take up the longest development length, in which the developers actively add new features and changes, while fixing various bugs. In the pre-release stage, Mojang finishes adding every new feature or change and only focuses on ironing out most bugs. Finally, the release candidates are different versions of stable versions to test which one is the best for the official release.

Since the developers have now released 1.21.6 pre-release 1, this means that the summer game drop is now almost complete. An update entering the pre-release stage also means that multiple pre-releases can be published within a week, unlike snapshots that come out either once in one or two week.

When can we expect the happy ghast summer game drop?

Minecraft summer game drop can release in the next one or two weeks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Though Mojang has not announced any official release date for Minecraft's summer game drop yet, an approximate release window can be expected by looking at the release dates of previous updates.

For three years now, Mojang has been releasing both major and minor updates in the first and second week of June. The 1.19 update was released on June 7, 2022, the 1.20 update was released on June 7, 2023, and the 1.21 update was released on June 13, 2024.

Since the summer game drop has entered pre-release phase, it might be released in the next one or two weeks.

Of course, we will have to wait for Mojang's official release date announcement.

