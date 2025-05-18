All new items confirmed for Minecraft Summer 2025 update

Minecraft fans would be looking forward to the upcoming summer game drop that will add many new items, blocks, mobs, and gameplay UI elements. Mojang Studios is currently on a roll, adding plenty of content to the game. The year 2025 has been great for Minecraft, and things are about to get even better.

Ad

This article lists all the new items, mobs, and features confirmed for the upcoming summer game drop. More new content may be added before the final version of the update is released.

New gameplay items and blocks in Minecraft

New items have been added to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The highlight of the upcoming summer game drop is the dried ghast, a variant of the flying mob that can be broken and picked up like a normal block. The dried ghast appears in Nether fossils in soul sand valleys and can be obtained by bartering or crafting it using soul sand and ghast tears.

Ad

Trending

When placed in water, it changes its appearance over time. The transformation occurs in three stages, showing different facial expressions. The dried ghast turns into the ghastling and then into the happy ghast. The developers have also added the happy ghast spawn egg that is used to spawn the mob directly.

Since the happy ghast in Minecraft can be used to fly, players will need the harness. This new item can be crafted using leather, glass, and wool. There are 16 color variants, each corresponding to the wool color used in crafting.

Ad

A new music disc called Tears drops when a ghast is killed using a player-deflected fireball. This is linked with the existing "Return To Sender" advancement.

Tweaks to improve already-present items

Existing features are also being improved (Image via Mojang Studios)

Players can attach two or more mobs together using the lead. Leads can also be removed using shears and dispensers containing shears. The snapping distance of this item has been increased to 12 blocks.

Ad

Saddles, previously found only in chests across various structures, can now be crafted using three pieces of leather and one iron ingot. Players can remove saddles from mobs by using shears directly on them.

However, this removal method has some limitations – saddles cannot be removed from ravagers or mobs that currently have a rider. Crouching players are also unable to remove saddles using this method, while using shears through dispensers does not work for removing saddles either.

Ad

Alongside these changes, saddles have been removed from several loot tables. They will no longer appear in monster room chests, ancient cities, desert temples, jungle temples, or stronghold altar chests. Instead, these chests will now contain a new item, which appears in quantities ranging from one to five. This shift reduces saddle clutter in loot and encourages players to craft them when needed.

Shears have also been updated, as they can now be used to remove not only saddles but also horse armor, harnesses, and carpets from mobs. As with saddles, these items cannot be removed if the mob is being ridden or the player is crouching during the attempt. Moreover, dispensers equipped with shears cannot perform these removals.

Ad

New mobs and gameplay improvements in Minecraft

The ghast variant will add a new gameplay mechanic to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

The summer drop will be adding the ghastling and the happy ghast mob. The latter is the most exciting mob addition in recent times for multiple reasons. It is a friendly and rideable version of the standard ghast that can carry up to four players and be equipped with a harness. Like a shulker, it can also be stood on. Happy ghasts will float toward players holding snowballs when not ridden.

Ad

The ghastling is the baby version of the happy ghast. Players can obtain them by placing a dried ghast in water, which eventually spawns a ghastling. Feeding them snowballs will help them grow into adult happy ghasts.

Mojang Studios has also made some tweaks to the old mob. The original ghast has received a texture update with higher resolution. It now drops the Tears music disc when killed using a deflected fireball.

Ad

Minecraft will also have the locator bar UI feature that helps players locate each other in multiplayer mode. When enabled, the experience bar is replaced with the locator bar, although the level number remains. It shows indicators when facing another player and includes up or down arrows if players are significantly above or below the camera view.

Those in spectator mode are not shown on the bar. They can also hide themselves by sneaking, wearing a head or a carved pumpkin, or using the invisibility effect. Map creators or server operators can disable this feature. Additionally, the /waypoint command allows customization of how the bar interacts with entities.

Ad

Visuals, music, and commands in Minecraft

The Vibrant Visuals graphics upgrade (Image via Mojang Studios)

The other exciting visual change that was long overdue is the Vibrant Visuals graphics upgrade. This is a new setting above Fancy and Fanciest that adds pixel-perfect shadows, enhanced lighting, and water caustics. Currently, this new setting is only available for Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

Ad

The Java Edition is getting the environmental fog effect that increases fog intensity with distance and becomes more prominent during rain and storms. This is independent of the standard render distance fog.

Three new commands have been added for Java Edition:

/dialog

/version

/waypoint

Coming to music, six new soundtracks have been added to Minecraft, composed by Amos Roddy:

Lilypad – Plays in frozen peaks and groves.

Below and Above – Plays in cherry groves.

O’s Piano – Plays in lush caves.

Broken Clocks – Plays in forests.

Fireflies – Plays in deserts.

Tears – Plays when the Tears disc is inserted into a jukebox.

Ad

Other than that, the game is getting a new setting that lets players adjust how often background music plays. The options are Default, Frequent, and Constant.

Show Music Toast is another new setting. When enabled, a pop-up appears on the top-left corner of the screen whenever a music track starts. It displays the song title and composer. The toast also appears on the pause screen. Players can turn this feature on or off. Music now continues to play even when the game is paused offline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!