Popular Minecraft Better on Bedrock add-on is getting a massive structure update

The Minecraft Better on Bedrock add-on is one of the most popular items in the game's marketplace, with thousands of downloads and users. The immersive pack introduces an array of new blocks and items as well as many mobs and bosses, offering a unique gameplay experience. Now, it is set to receive a massive structure update, expanding the current roster of offerings.

Here's everything you need to know about the massive structure update in the Minecraft Better on Bedrock add-on.

Minecraft Better on Bedrock add-on is receiving a massive structure update

The popular Minecraft Better on Bedrock add-on is set to receive a major overhaul, adding an array of new features and items to the ever-expanding list of offerings. The Restructured update will introduce new biome-specific villagers that are part of their environment, offering players a more immersive and realistic experience. It will add new variants such as the cherry grove and the jungle villages.

The Restructured update to Better on Bedrock add-on will bring an overhaul to pillager camps (Image via Poggy.org)

Apart from this, the update will also expand the pillager camps to offer new variants and add features such as ambush points and tactical bases that will make the gameplay more exciting. It will also feature new mineshafts with expanded layouts, improved loot paths, offering a more immersive feeling that is designed to elevate the cave exploration experience.

The Minecraft Better on Bedrock add-on Restructured update will also overhaul the boss arenas to offer new visuals and smarter layouts, making the combat space more engaging and interesting. This will allow players to take on these battles in a new and exciting way, offering a fun experience.

The Minecraft Better on Bedrock add-on update will add new boss battle arenas (Image via Pogg.org)

The update will also introduce a major feature, adding terrain-aware structures that have been rebuilt to respond dynamically to the surrounding terrain, leading to more organic generation and smoother integration with the surrounding landscape. This is a great feature that will make the areas feel more immersive, allowing builds to integrate seamlessly with the surroundings.

Another major feature in the Restructured update for the Better on Bedrock add-on is the ability to use the /locate structure command to locate structures that are unique to the add-on. The upcoming build will also work on extending support for the much-awaited player locator bar feature.

