Minecraft Oculus mod guide: Features and installation guide

Iris shaders are one of the most popular mods for Minecraft. It helps in bringing shader pack support to the game. Hence, it is a direct competitor of the OptiFine mod. Iris shader is always paired with Sodium performance mod, which further brings more video settings to the game. One major detail about Iris is that it is only for Fabric mod loaders.

Thankfully, there are many forks for every single popular mod for other mod loaders. Iris, too, has a fork for the Forge mod loader called Oculus. Though the Oculus name is more popularly known for the VR headsets, in Minecraft modding space, it is known as a fork of Iris shader.

Here is everything to know about the Oculus Minecraft mod for Forge mod loader.

Features and download guide for the Oculus mod for Minecraft

What does the Oculus mod offer?

Oculus mod brings shader support for Forge mod loader (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

As mentioned above, Oculus is a fork of Iris shader that brings shader support to Forge mod loaders. It is similar to how Iris shaders mod brings shader support to Fabric.

The modder who created this fork stated that this mod should be able to fully utilize a GPU when it is paired with another mod called Rubidium. Furthermore, they ensure that every shader pack coming from OptiFine or ShadersMod will be compatible with Oculus.

If players are installing this mod through a custom modding launcher like Modrinth or CurseForge, there are strong chances that the launcher will also install the Embeddium mod with it.

Embeddium is essentially a fork of Sodium mod, which frequently works with the Iris shader mod in the Fabric mod loader environment. Hence, Embeddium will work perfectly with Oculus, bringing various new video settings to tweak.

How to download the Oculus mod for Minecraft?

Oculus and Embeddium can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge)

Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the Oculus mod for Minecraft:

Download and install the Forge mod loader for the game version 1.20.1 since Oculus only supports this game version. Head to the CurseForge website and search for the Oculus and Embeddium mods. On the mods' product pages, find and download the mod files, which should be compatible with the Forge 1.20.1 game version as of now. Copy and paste both the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the official game launcher and look for the Forge 1.20.1 modded game version. Open the game, enter a new world, and open the video settings page to see all the new features installed.

