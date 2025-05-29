What is the best method to fish in Minecraft?

Fishing is a peaceful activity in Minecraft where you use a fishing rod to fish for various resources from a water body. Fishing can sometimes be beneficial since you can catch valuable treasures like name tags, saddles, enchanted books, etc. While fishing can be done by crafting a fishing rod and using it on a water block, you can get a lot more out of it in certain conditions and with fishing rod enchantments.
Here are a few steps to find the best conditions to fish in Minecraft.
Steps to take for the best fishing conditions in Minecraft
1) Get a fishing rod with the best enchantments
First, you need to create an ideal fishing rod in Minecraft. While a regular fishing rod can be used to fish for any item from a water body, some fishing enchantments either increase its efficiency, increase the chances of treasure items, or increase the rod's durability.
The best set of enchantments that you can apply to a fishing rod is:
- Luck of the Sea level 3
- Lure level 3
- Unbreaking level 3
- Mending
Luck of the sea increases the chance of getting a treasure item by 2.1% per level, and reduces the chances of junk items by 1.95% per level.
Lure increases fishing efficiency by increasing the rate at which an item bites into the fishing rod's bait. It decreases the time it takes for an item to hook by 5 seconds per level.
Unbreaking enchantment simply increases the fishing rod's durability, while mending allows it to automatically heal when you absorb XP points.
2) Fish in the right environment
After you get an ideal fishing rod, you must start looking for ideal conditions to fish. First, you must remember that you should always fish in open water bodies, like oceans, rivers, etc. This environment increases the chances of treasure items while fishing.
There should not be any opaque block right above the fishing rod's bobber, as it doubles the fishing time. Furthermore, you should wait for the rains if you want to fish with maximum efficiency. If a fishing rod's bobber is being rained on, the fishing time is reduced by approximately 20%.
With all these conditions met, players can fish a lot more efficiently and quickly find various treasure items in Minecraft.
