Is Minecraft down? (May 28, 2025)

Minecraft is the bestselling title of all time, with millions of monthly players diving into the sandbox title and yearning for the mines. However, as of the latest official reports, Minecraft is facing certain issues, and players are unable to log in, access their worlds, or enter their servers.

Here's everything we know about Minecraft being down and when players can potentially expect it to get back on track.

Minecraft is down (May 28, 2025)

Minecraft is currently down (Image via Downdetector)

Many players are stating that they are unable to access Minecraft, with several reporting outages and other problems while trying to log in to the sandbox title. Downdetector has over 3800 reports of players unable to log into the game or access any associated service. Even the social media platform X is flooded with gamers complaining that they are unable to play the title

In the official WhatsApp channel, the Minecraft account has stated that they are aware of issues regarding playing and connecting to the game. Additionally, they have stated that there are currently no further details to explain this outage.

The developers have not provided any additional information to explain why the game is unavailable right now. With millions of active players, it comes as no surprise that they are vexed at this sudden outage.

When will Minecraft be back

As per the official statement, there is no ETA regarding the resolution of this issue (Image via WhatsApp/Mojang Studios)

Unfortunately, the developers have stated that there is no ETA regarding the resolution of this issue. In a statement on their WhatsApp channel, the account has stated that they have no details regarding the outage and will not be able to provide any update regarding when the game will be functioning normally.

Players will have to wait for an update from the developers to see when the sandbox title will be back to normal. With over 150 million active players every month, gamers can expect Mojang to be on top of this issue to ensure all services are restored at the earliest.

