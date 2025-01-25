6 best Minecraft horror shaders

Shaders are custom graphical enhancements for Minecraft created by the game's bustling modding community. There are some stunning shader packs that players can download to completely change what the sandbox title looks like. However, some of them particularly focus on making the game scarier than before.

Though you can turn Minecraft into a horror game through third-party mods, players can also make the game's ambiance spooky through shaders. Here is a list of great horror shader packs for Minecraft.

List of 6 great horror shader packs for Minecraft

1) Insanity Shaders

Insanity Shaders is one of the most popular horror shader packs (Image via CurseForge/ElocinDev || Mojang Studios)

Insanity Shaders is one of the most popular shader packs that add a horror element to Minecraft. It completely changes the look and feel of biomes, weather, and other dimensions like the Nether and End, making them darker, gray, and foggy. It has over 13,000,000 downloads from the CurseForge website alone.

This mod is based on BSL Shaders but adds a lot of extra customization to it. The shader pack developer also stated that it can be used by others in the modding community for their horror mod packs.

As the picture above clearly depicts, it can turn the entire Overworld into a foggy, dark, and mysterious place.

2) Hysteria Shaders

Hysteria Shaders is a spiritual successor to Insanity Shaders (Image via CurseForge/ElocinDev || Mojang Studios)

Hysteria Shaders has also been developed by the same people who created Insanity Shaders. This is essentially a spiritual successor to Insanity Shaders, bringing more modern shader pack features to the title like volumetric cloud, fog, and also Distant Horizons support, which is a render distance mod for the game.

Hysteria Shaders will look noticeably different from Insanity, despite being a spiritual successor. Hence, players can test out both the shader packs and choose which one they like more.

3) Cursed Fog

Cursed Fog adds more fog and an eerie CRT aberration effect in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge/LoLip_p || Mojang Studios)

Cursed Fog, as the name suggests, is a simple shader pack that adds lots of fog to the Overworld, Nether, and End dimensions, making the game quite spooky. It also adds a unique CRT TV-like effect to the game, with film graining, chromatic aberration, and other visual artifacts, giving you the feeling of watching a horror film on an old tube TV.

As with most shaders, it has fully customizable settings, with every feature being toggleable.

4) Spooklementary

Spooklementary is also a great shader pack that makes the entire world a lot darker (Image via Modrinth/SpacEagle17 || Mojang Studios)

Spooklementary is a Complementary Shader-based shader pack that makes Minecraft appear darker and desaturated. It is a horror-themed pack that brings several scary visual effects like flickering lights, red eyes that randomly appear in dark places, leaves that rarely disappear from trees, more fog, blood moon, and even static sounds.

This is a detailed horror shader pack that can completely transform the sandbox experience.

5) Optimism-shader

Optimism-shader simply adds a dark fog during the night along with red eyes that appear randomly (Image via Modrinth/Nachtwind1 || Mojang Studios)

Optimism-shader is a simple shader pack that only adds a dark fog around the player, especially at night. This will make it impossible for them to explore once the sun goes down. Even if they place a torch, the dark fog will continue hindering their visibility after a few blocks. Furthermore, the shader pack also adds red eyes that randomly appear in the darkness, increasing the horror quotient by a lot.

6) Flashlight Shader

Flashlight Shader pack makes Minecraft darker and adds a flashlight for players (Image via Modrinth/Silvager || Mojang Studios)

Most horror games have the main character traversing through darkness with a torch or some form of light source. This basic horror media concept was implemented in the shader pack conveniently called Flashlight Shader.

This pack massively darkens the game at night and any light source a player holds will act as a flashlight to see ahead. The level of darkness depends on the phase of the moon.

