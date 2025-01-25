All projectile attacks in Minecraft

In Minecraft, players face all kinds of difficult hostile mobs that attack with either melee or ranged weapons. One category of ranged attacks is projectiles, which can be shot by one entity toward another and can inflict some form of damage. Many hostile mobs use various projectiles to attack players. On the other hand, players themselves can use some of these projectiles to fight off enemies.

This article covers the extensive list of projectile attacks that Minecraft has to offer.

List of all major projectile attacks in Minecraft

1) Arrow

Arrows are one of the most common projectile attacks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Arrows are the most basic projectiles that both hostile mobs and players use to attack. Skeletons, Pillagers, Piglins, etc. use it through bows and crossbows. Meanwhile, players also use them through these ranged weapons.

2) Trident

Trident is another powerful ranged weapon and a type of projectile attack (Image via Mojang Studios)

Trident is a rare weapon that can do both melee and ranged attacks. It can act as a projectile attack when it is thrown towards a target since it gradually loses altitude because of gravity. Tridents can either be picked up manually or they can come flying back towards the thrower if it has the loyalty enchantment.

3) Fireball

Fireballs are shot by both ghasts and blaze (Image via Mojang Studios)

Two mobs in the Nether — Ghast and Glaze — throw a fireball projectile entity towards players. While the former throws large fireballs, the latter throws smaller ones — albeit three of them in quick succession.

When players are hit with fireballs, they start burning. They can get fire charges as items from Piglin bartering or chest loot, after which they can use it as a projectile attack with the help of dispensers.

4) Firework rocket

Firework rockets are projectile attacks that only players can use against mobs (Image via Mojang Studios)

Firework rockets with a firework star attached to them can be shot from a crossbow toward enemies to deal a significant amount of damage. This projectile attack can only be used by players since no other mob uses fireworks rockets to attack.

5) Llama spit

Llamas attack players with their projectile spit (Image via Mojang Studios)

Llamas are neutral mobs that will spit towards players if they are hit. Llamas that spawn with wandering traders will automatically start spitting at players if they kill the trader. This llama spit is also considered a projectile attack.

6) Splash potion

Potions are also projectile attacks that both players and certain hostile mobs can throw (Image via Mojang Studios)

Splash and lingering potions are two projectiles that can be thrown toward enemies to attack them. These can either be thrown by players, or by a witch. Throwable potions that have a healing effect will harm undead mobs, while harmful ones damage regular mobs.

7) Breeze Wind Charge

Breeze mobs shoot wind charges towards players (Image via Mojang Studios)

Breeze is a new mob that exclusively spawns in Trial Chambers. It will shoot projectiles like wind charges that do not inflict a lot of damage but have a massive knockback effect. Once the mob is killed, it drops breeze rods, which can also be converted to wind charges that players can throw toward other mobs to inflict slight damage and knock them back.

8) Snow golem's snowball

Snow golems throw snowballs to attack hostile mobs (Image via Mojang Studios)

The last projectile that is used to attack is a snowball. Snow golems infinitely throw snowballs toward all hostile mobs in the vicinity. Meanwhile, players can also throw snowballs to inflict half a heart's worth of damage to other players or mobs.

