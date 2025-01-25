All projectile attacks in Minecraft

By Akshat Kabra
Modified Jan 25, 2025 11:11 GMT
There are many kinds of projectiles that are used to attack in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)
There are many kinds of projectiles that are used to attack in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

In Minecraft, players face all kinds of difficult hostile mobs that attack with either melee or ranged weapons. One category of ranged attacks is projectiles, which can be shot by one entity toward another and can inflict some form of damage. Many hostile mobs use various projectiles to attack players. On the other hand, players themselves can use some of these projectiles to fight off enemies.

This article covers the extensive list of projectile attacks that Minecraft has to offer.

sk promotional banner

List of all major projectile attacks in Minecraft

1) Arrow

Arrows are one of the most common projectile attacks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)
Arrows are one of the most common projectile attacks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Arrows are the most basic projectiles that both hostile mobs and players use to attack. Skeletons, Pillagers, Piglins, etc. use it through bows and crossbows. Meanwhile, players also use them through these ranged weapons.

also-read-trending Trending

2) Trident

Trident is another powerful ranged weapon and a type of projectile attack (Image via Mojang Studios)
Trident is another powerful ranged weapon and a type of projectile attack (Image via Mojang Studios)

Trident is a rare weapon that can do both melee and ranged attacks. It can act as a projectile attack when it is thrown towards a target since it gradually loses altitude because of gravity. Tridents can either be picked up manually or they can come flying back towards the thrower if it has the loyalty enchantment.

3) Fireball

Fireballs are shot by both ghasts and blaze (Image via Mojang Studios)
Fireballs are shot by both ghasts and blaze (Image via Mojang Studios)

Two mobs in the Nether — Ghast and Glaze — throw a fireball projectile entity towards players. While the former throws large fireballs, the latter throws smaller ones — albeit three of them in quick succession.

When players are hit with fireballs, they start burning. They can get fire charges as items from Piglin bartering or chest loot, after which they can use it as a projectile attack with the help of dispensers.

4) Firework rocket

Firework rockets are projectile attacks that only players can use against mobs (Image via Mojang Studios)
Firework rockets are projectile attacks that only players can use against mobs (Image via Mojang Studios)

Firework rockets with a firework star attached to them can be shot from a crossbow toward enemies to deal a significant amount of damage. This projectile attack can only be used by players since no other mob uses fireworks rockets to attack.

5) Llama spit

Llamas attack players with their projectile spit (Image via Mojang Studios)
Llamas attack players with their projectile spit (Image via Mojang Studios)

Llamas are neutral mobs that will spit towards players if they are hit. Llamas that spawn with wandering traders will automatically start spitting at players if they kill the trader. This llama spit is also considered a projectile attack.

6) Splash potion

Potions are also projectile attacks that both players and certain hostile mobs can throw (Image via Mojang Studios)
Potions are also projectile attacks that both players and certain hostile mobs can throw (Image via Mojang Studios)

Splash and lingering potions are two projectiles that can be thrown toward enemies to attack them. These can either be thrown by players, or by a witch. Throwable potions that have a healing effect will harm undead mobs, while harmful ones damage regular mobs.

7) Breeze Wind Charge

Breeze mobs shoot wind charges towards players (Image via Mojang Studios)
Breeze mobs shoot wind charges towards players (Image via Mojang Studios)

Breeze is a new mob that exclusively spawns in Trial Chambers. It will shoot projectiles like wind charges that do not inflict a lot of damage but have a massive knockback effect. Once the mob is killed, it drops breeze rods, which can also be converted to wind charges that players can throw toward other mobs to inflict slight damage and knock them back.

8) Snow golem's snowball

Snow golems throw snowballs to attack hostile mobs (Image via Mojang Studios)
Snow golems throw snowballs to attack hostile mobs (Image via Mojang Studios)

The last projectile that is used to attack is a snowball. Snow golems infinitely throw snowballs toward all hostile mobs in the vicinity. Meanwhile, players can also throw snowballs to inflict half a heart's worth of damage to other players or mobs.

Check out other latest Minecraft articles:

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी