Minecraft is one of the most customizable games available. Thanks to mods, data packs, and resource packs, players can change every aspect of the game and even introduce new features to enhance gameplay based on their needs and preferences.

While mods and data packs can drastically impact the vanilla experience, resource packs introduce changes related to the game's visuals, such as block textures, item sprites, mob appearances, and more. If you are not a huge fan of Minecraft mods but want to bring a twist to your gameplay, installing resource packs is an ideal option.

If you are new to using Minecraft resource packs, starting with quality-of-life (QoL) resource packs would be an excellent choice. There are plenty of QoL resource packs to improve your experience. Below, you will find our top picks for quality-of-life resource packs in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Best Minecraft Quality-Of-Life resource packs to play in 2025

1) Fullbright UB

Without vs with Fullbright Resource pack (Image via Mojang & worldresourcepack)

Minecraft's massive cave systems have become majestic ever since the Caves & Cliffs update, but if lighting up an entire cave feels annoying, the Fullbright UB resource pack will be a game-changer. As its name suggests, Fullbright UB removes the darkness effect from areas, even if the light level is at zero.

With the Fullbright UB resource pack activated, you can explore dark caves and new areas at nighttime without worrying about crafting stacks of torches or other light sources. It helps you easily spot valuable blocks and structures from far away.

2) Default Dark Mode

Take care of your eyes with Default Dark Mode resource pack (Image via Mojang & nebulr)

Dark mode is a popular UI choice among many gamers. If you want to experience dark mode in Minecraft, the Default Dark Mode resource pack is for you. It is a simple pack that gives the game's entire GUI system a dark theme. Players planning to enjoy long gaming sessions will definitely appreciate the Default Dark Mode resource pack.

3) Fresh animations

Fresh Animations breathes a new life into mobs (Image via Mojang & FreshLX)

While Java Edition has yet to receive a resource pack or mod as detailed as the Actions & Stuff add-on, Fresh Animations comes close. This simple resource pack brings life to Minecraft mobs by adding new animations. Most mobs feature unique movement animations, though a few are still missing.

The only downside to Fresh Animations is that it requires Optifine to work properly. Fortunately, Optifine is one of the best optimization mods for Minecraft and is recommended even for players with powerful PCs, as it supports beautiful shaders. Just make sure you enable Custom Entity Models in the Optifine settings.

4) Simple grass flowers

This resource pack adds beautiful grass flowers (Image via Mojang & 2DWisp)

Are you tired of seeing the same grass blocks in the Overworld? Simple Grass Flowers is a lightweight resource pack designed to add personality to otherwise plain grass blocks. It introduces beautiful flowers and stones on top of grass blocks in Minecraft.

This pack also works for other grass-like blocks such as podzol, mycelium, and nylium blocks from the Nether. Those who enjoy building with grass blocks can use Simple Grass Flowers to add variety and character to their worlds.

5) New glowing ores

New Glowing Ores resource pack (Image via Mojang & GridExpert)

While the Overworld contains an abundance of ores, spotting them inside large caves can be challenging. The New Glowing Ores resource pack adds a glowing outline to all ore blocks, making them easy to spot from a distance.

Like Fresh Animations, New Glowing Ores requires Optifine. With Optifine installed, you can use its zoom feature or craft a spyglass to locate glowing ores from afar and decide whether the journey to the ore vein is worth it.

