How to get dark mode in Minecraft

When players open Minecraft, most menu tab buttons have a gray hue. However, most of the in-game UI will be white or light gray. Even though the bright UI does not cover the entire screen, some players might not like the light mode UI, especially those who are accustomed to complete dark mode. Thankfully, there is a way to make the in-game UI darker.

Here is a short guide to getting dark mode in Minecraft.

Steps to get dark mode in Minecraft

1) Search and download the Default Dark Mode resource pack for Minecraft

Default Dark Mode is a massively popular resource pack. (Image via CurseForge)

If you want a resource pack, mod, or modpack, CurseForge is the place to go since most mod developers upload their projects. To get dark mode, you have to install a Minecraft resource pack.

Trending

Once you are on the website, you can search for the 'Default Dark Mode' resource pack after selecting the game from the home page. This resource pack is extremely popular since it can turn light gray in-game UI elements to dark gray, which many believe is easier on the eyes.

As of now, it is compatible with the latest 1.20.6 game version. The resource pack creators will likely make it available for the 1.21 update as well after it drops on June 13, 2024.

You can head to the resource pack's product page on CurseForge and download the latest version. The download will be in the form of a zip file, but it does not need to be extracted since it will work in the game as is.

2) Install the resource pack for Minecraft

Install the resource pack by pasting it in the game's directory. (Collage via Sportskeeda)

Once downloaded, you can simply launch Minecraft from the official launcher. You can then head to the main settings and find a tab called Resource Packs. This is where all the resource packs for the game are activated and deactivated.

Once you access the Resource Pack page, you should open the Resource Pack folder. This will open a file explorer window. You can simply drag and drop the Default Dark Mode resource pack into the opened folder. This will complete the installation process.

When you return to the game window, you will notice the resource pack on the left-hand side list. To activate it, you can simply click on the play button on the pack. It will then be shifted to the right, where all the active packs are shown.

You can now enjoy the game normally and experience the dark mode in every GUI box.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback