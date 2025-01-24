6 best biomes to live in Minecraft (2025)

When players first enter a new Minecraft world, they will notice that it consists of multiple biomes, all with different vegetation, terrain, creatures, and blocks. Since it is a survival game, players will soon have to find a suitable location in a particular biome to build their main base.

Hence, here is a list of some of the best biomes to live in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 6 great Minecraft biomes to live in (2025)

1) Plains

Plains is a great biome to build structures on (Image via Mojang Studios)

Plains is one of the most common biomes in Minecraft's Overworld dimension. It can randomly generate between forests in new chunks and is a relatively flat grassland with rarely growing oak trees. Because of its simplicity and relatively flat terrain, it can be considered a great biome to settle in.

Players will get ample space to build their very first base. The terrain will help them plan out their base and create various farms around the area as well. Moreover, all farm animals spawn on plains, that can offer resources like food, wool, etc.

2) Cherry Grove

Cherry Grove is one of the most beautiful Overworld biome to live in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Cherry Grove is one of the most beautiful Overworld biomes. It is a relatively new biome in Minecraft, which instantly became a fan-favorite upon release. If players seek a beautiful and soothing region to live in, they can go look for Cherry Grove.

The region generates on top of plateaus and mountains, making it harder for hostile mobs to chase down players. Cherry Grove also generates cherry trees which can offer unique pink-colored wood for base building. The biome also spawns farm animals like bees, pigs, sheep, etc., which can be used to get other resources.

3) Beach

The beach can give easy access to both ocean and land (Image via Mojang Studios)

Most of Minecraft's map is filled with landmasses. However, it also consists of vast water bodies like different ocean biomes, packed with unique underwater mobs and structures. If players are more keen on exploring the underwater world of the game, they can also build themselves a base in beach biomes, which offer easy access to both land and water.

They can create a beautiful beach house on sandy shores from where they can sail oceans on a boat and explore the underwater features with ease.

4) Savanna

Savanna can also be a great alternative to plains biome (Image via Mojang Studios)

Savanna might not be the most liked biome or one that players usually think to settle in, but it can also serve as a great place to build a base. The biome consists of unique acacia trees with bright orange wood that can be used to create buildings. Some Savanna regions can be seen as an alternative to Plains since it has relatively flatter terrain.

The biome spawns all kinds of farm animals, offering ample resources to survive.

5) Stony Peaks

Players can create a castle-like build-up in the Stony Peak mountains (Image via Mojang Studios)

If players are looking to live a bit more in isolation and have a stunning view of the entire land, they can climb a Stony Peak mountain biome and create a base on it. This can be one of the trickiest places to live in because of irregular terrain, lack of trees and other resources. However, players will get one of the best views of their surroundings.

They can also create a castle-like base on these mountain biomes.

6) Forest

Forests can be difficult to clear but are great for living and gathering resources (Image via Mojang Studios)

The forest biome is another simple yet resource-filled region players can reside. Though they will have to clear out massive amounts of trees and flatten the terrain, they will have their entire base beautifully surrounded by trees once they finish. Since Forests spawn various farm animals and have ample trees, players will never run out of resources.

They must also remember to spawn-proof the area since hostile mobs can occasionally spawn under the tree shades even during the day.

