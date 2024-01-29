6 things Minecraft needs to be fixed in 2024

Minecraft is one of the very few games that has been relevant and interesting even after more than a decade of its release. Its popularity shows that Mojang Studios must be doing something right that players love playing it to this date. But this does not mean that it's the perfect game. It has a lot of things that are either outdated or useless, and they need to be fixed.

Things to be fixed in Minecraft

Problems with Minecraft (image via Mojang Studios)

The failure of the game's spinoffs shows that Minecraft's success cannot be replicated. While Mojang adds new content every year, with this year’s content being the trial chambers, vault, trial key, armadillo, and more, there are many things in the game that still need a rework.

Here are the six things that need to be fixed in 2024

1) Useless or rarely used items

The fletching table in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studio)

There are a lot of items in the game, most of which are useful and interesting, but some are either useless or have minimal utility. The problem here is that there’s so much potential that can be harnessed with these useless items.

For example, the fletching table is a useless occupation block that barely does anything. Players have suggested some great concepts for the fletching table, but they can only become a reality if Mojang acts on these suggestions.

Other than that, there’s zombie meat, poisonous potato, furnace minecart, dead bushes, etc, and all of these have some very limited uses. They can be updated to have more use, making the game more fun.

2) A variety of weapons in the game

Weapons in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

The game's combat system is one of its weakest links. When it comes to weapons, there’s just the sword, the ax, and the bow. The trident is there, but it cannot be crafted. The bow requires arrows, which can be tedious to craft, leaving just the ax and the sword.

While players can make these weapons using different materials and add enchantment, it would be fascinating if Mojang would add some different types of weapons that are easily craftable and fun to use.

3) Add more animal mobs

The animals in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft Fandom)

It takes Mojang one year to add one animal to the game. At this rate, it would take centuries to populate the world with different animals. Considering the large world size of the game and different biomes, with just a handful of animal mobs, the game feels barren and empty.

4) Add more use for copper

Copper in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

When copper was added to the game, players were excited as they expected this block to add new gameplay mechanics. However, all it added was disappointment. Players can find copper easily, and it is sometimes even more abundant than coal.

But unlike coal and other minerals, it has very limited use. The only thing players can do with large amounts of copper is turn them into blocks and use them for building. Perhaps Mojang can add more use for copper to add utility to its abundant availability.

5) Same villagers everywhere

Villagers in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Villages are always an exciting find, and almost every biome has its own distinct type of village and villagers. But this distinction is only on the surface level. The villagers trade the same things and behave the same way irrespective of the village players visit.

A great thing to add would be a completely distinct village system. In it, villagers would trade with different things instead of just asking for emeralds. Also, there should be biome-specific items available in these villages, which will make trading interesting.

6) Improving the base

A basic house in Minecraft (image via Mojang Studios)

A major gripe that many players have had with the game is how simple the base is. By "simple," we mean that while the base can be made in a very complicated manner, with automatic doors and a lift, at the end of the day, just four walls and a door are the only things that matter.

While there are ways players can make complicated defense systems such as a redstone-activated arrow machine, a moat, or a snow golem defense tower, there is no use of all these things because just a simple wall is enough to keep all the hostile mobs out.

Giving the mobs the ability to open the wooden door or perhaps break some blocks would make the game much more challenging and base building more fun. With the threat increased, players could creatively build bases with proper defense systems that would actually pay off.

