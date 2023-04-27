7 amazing Minecraft base designs for inspirations

There are many different ways to build in Minecraft, but almost every player wants and needs a base. It's a safe place to go, a way to store items, keep pets, and so much more. Fortunately, there are quite a few options when it comes to building a base. With creativity unbounded, all types of bases can be constructed, and here are the best kinds for you to try out right now.

Best Minecraft bases to try out

7) Ravine base

If you've ever come across a ravine in Minecraft, you've undoubtedly wondered how cool it would be to live in one. That being said, it is a challenging base to pull off. It might take a lot of terraforming, and ravines can be inherently dangerous. Not all of them lend themselves to a base, either. If you do find a good one, try out an amazing ravine base.

6) Tower base

Towers make great bases (Image via LennyRandom on YouTube)

Towers are among the coolest bases to build. They almost always stand out, and while they're not designed for stealth, they can be pretty useful. The verticality of this type of build does make it more difficult than most, and it requires perfect symmetry, but the end result is worth the struggle.

5) House base

Few things are better than a standard, well-built house in Minecraft. In fact, it's hard even to make one look bad, and they're as practical as any base in the entire game. However, note that this is what most people set out to do, so it's not terribly original. Nevertheless, it's a tried and true base for good reason.

4) Mountain base

Whether it's on the side of the mountain or perched atop it, a mountain base can be one of the most epic in the entire game. It can either be tucked away and remain virtually invisible on the side of the mountain, or be an ominous and fear-inducing castle atop the hills. Either one works perfectly, though the latter is much harder to accomplish. They serve different purposes, so be sure to choose whatever works best for you.

3) Sky base

A sky base is a classic (Image via Folli on YouTube)

A sky base might be the most impractical base in all of Minecraft. Having to go all the way up just to get "home" is a bit of an inconvenience. Still, no one can deny how awesome they are. To base up above everything and be able to look out at the world below you is pretty awesome. They're also typically the hardest base to destroy, so they have an advantage.

2) Underwater base

Underwater bases can be stunning (Image via Mojang)

Underwater bases are also pretty impractical and difficult to build. Having to go below the surface to get to the base can be annoying, even with a proper elevator. Still, these bases are often the most impressive. Building one is an impressive feat, and once done, it's also almost as if you rule the ocean. Whether building from scratch or clearing out an Ocean Temple, these bases are pretty fantastic.

1) Underground base

Underground bases are impressive to build (Image via Mojang)

The best kind of base is arguably the underground base. There are two ways to build these: they can either be completely underground and covered on top so they're invisible, or they can have skylights to the upper world. For stealth, the former is great, but the latter looks good and can be seen from above. Whichever you choose will end up being a stellar Minecraft build.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

