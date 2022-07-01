7 best ancient city seeds for Minecraft Bedrock 1.19 update

Last month, Mojang released the highly anticipated Minecraft The Wild Update. After hearing the 1.19 update title, one would anticipate new features analogous to the wilderness theme. However, this update brings a surreal and bizarre form of horror through the mysterious Deep Dark Caves.

Deep Dark Caves is a new cave biome introduced in The Wild Update. This eerie place generates in the darkest and deepest depths of the Overworld. Unfortunate players might discover the Deep Dark caves while exploring cave systems below height level 0.

Deep Dark Caves harbor many scary traits to freak out weak-hearted players. The ancient city, the scariest structure in Minecraft, is located in the Deep Dark caves. Here are some great Minecraft Bedrock seeds for discovering ancient cities.

Minecraft Bedrock seeds for ancient cities

7) Multiple ancient cities (Seed: 7532078582357717303)

Ancient cities offer some of the most valuable loot items in Minecraft. Unsurprisingly, Mojang made the ancient city quite a rare site in the game. However, this seed features loads of ancient cities not extremely far from the spawn.

The first ancient city is located at coordinates X: 568 Y: -51 Z: -1,096. While traveling to this structure, players will come across a savanna village at X: 200 Z: -856. Players can head northwest or north from the spawn point to discover more ancient cities.

6) Mineshaft mixed into ancient city (Seed: 7351946766440217535)

Ancient cities are supposed to generate away from other structures and separate into their realm, Deep Dark Caves. Weirdly enough, the world generation can be pretty whacky at times. For instance, players can find a mineshaft going through an ancient city in the above seed.

The amalgam of a mineshaft and ancient city is at X: -2,456 Y: -51 Z: 2,008. Players can further explore the deep dark caves in the south to find more ancient cities.

5) Ancient city spawn (Seed: 565535403532980236)

Given their rarity, discovering an ancient city right underneath the spawn point is rare. In this seed, players spawn on a beautiful meadow biome next to the plains. Beneath this pleasant spawn, there are creepy Deep Dark caves waiting for players to lurk in.

Other than the ancient city beneath spawn, there are two more ancient cities nearby. A second ancient city can be found at X: -232 Y: -51 Z: 88 and a third at X: 120 Y: -51 Z: -312.

4) Stronghold above ancient city (Seed: 7096093272891704024)

This seed features an ancient city and a massive Deep Dark cave system right underneath the spawn point. This cave biome has generated over 1000 blocks of distance.

The nearest stronghold in this seed is just above the ancient city. While searching for the stronghold, players might end up falling into the middle of an ancient city in this Minecraft seed.

3) Plains village and ancient city (Seed: 3796546095001220150)

Players can find a simple plains village in this seed by traveling north from the spawn point. The village is located at X: 136 Z: -360. From this village, Minecrafters with high render distance can spot mountain groves and frozen peaks.

Underneath these mountains, players can find an ancient city with coordinates X: 424 Y: -51 Z: -600.

2) Mountain, ancient city, and village (Seed: -3625772433519272851)

This seed is similar to the last one, but everything is a little more accessible and closer to spawn. The spawn point is in the middle of frozen peaks and mountain groves.

The nearest ancient city is around 100 blocks from the spawn at coordinates X: 120 Y: -51 Z: 88.

1) Ancient city with zombie village (Seed: 6787811243496150425)

In this Minecraft seed, players spawn in front of a massive range of mountains. Digging at coordinates X: 136 Z: -264 will drop players into an ancient city.

Before exploring ancient cities, players might want to visit the abandoned village at X: 216 Z: -424 or the regular village at X: -424 Z: -536 for some loot.

