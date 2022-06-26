5 best seeds for ancient city in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update has added many new features that players might be interested in, such as mud, mangrove swamps, allays, wardens, ancient cities, music discs, and more. However, to see these new features, players either need to move to new chunks on their current world or create a new world that will be entirely generated with a 1.19 code.

For players interested in making new worlds to see the ancient cities the warden is tasked with protecting, there are seeds below that will make finding the new structures quite easy.

5 Minecraft 1.19 seeds for seeing the new ancient cities

5) Badlands City

An ancient city found on the seed's world (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -4993483033381762902

Ancient City: 792, -232

Village: -400, -192

Ruined Portal: -408, -296

This seed spawns players on the southern coastline of a Badlands biome. The ocean to the south is filled with several shipwrecks that players can loot to help kickstart the game's progression. There are even more shipwrecks in the ocean to the north of spawn as well. There is a village in the Savannah biome to the west of spawn, just outside the Badlands biome.

To the east of spawn, just before the wooded section of the Badlands, there is an ancient city where players can attempt to loot after gearing up with the help of the shipwrecks and the villagers.

4) Taiga Village Spawn

An ancient city found on the seed's world (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -7615068504792616894

Village: 0, 112

Ancient City: -328, -280

Ancient City: -600, 248

Igloo with Basement: -296, 104

This seed spawns players on the edge of a frozen river, with a village just across the ice. Players can grab some quick loot from the village before traveling west to an igloo with a basement, where players can convert a villager before taking advantage of some cheap trades. There is also a ruined portal near the igloo where players can grab some golden loot from.

If players feel adequately prepared, there are two separate ancient cities within a few hundred blocks of this basement igloo, one to the north and the other to the southwest.

3) Surrounded by Evil

One of the ancient cities found on the world (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 511572366267489855

Pillager Outpost: -304, -272

Ruined Portal: 328, 120

Woodland Mansion: 520, 280

Ancient City: -248, -536

This seed spawns players on the edge of a swamp biome surrounded by a dark oak forest. There are a few villages about a thousand blocks from spawn, unfortunately not very close to spawn at all, and all of the nearby structures radiate an aura of evil, compounding the sense of isolation the spawn radiates.

A few hundred blocks to the northwest of spawn, there is a pillager outpost, where pillagers coordinate their raids on the village to the west. To the north of this pillager outpost is an ancient city. To the southeast of spawn, across the swamp, there is a woodland mansion. Presumably, this is from where the pillagers set out to make their outpost.

2) Oceanside Spawn

The lush ancient city found using the seed (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 985642647367434995

Ancient City: 216, 24

Ancient City: 536, 136

Ruined Portal: 152, 8

Village: 320, 208

Village: 576, 384

Buried Treasure: -231, 121

This seed spawns players near the coast of a large ocean, filled to the brim with shipwrecks and ocean monuments. There are numerous buried treasures spread throughout the coastline. There are multiple villages to the north and southeast of spawn.

When players have looted to their heart’s content and feel prepared, there are two ancient cities underneath a small mountain range in the center of the taiga biome directly to the east of spawn.

1) Cities Galore

One of the many ancient cities found near spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 3241988082311448794

Ancient City: 168, -200

Ancient City: -520, -360

Ancient City: -520, -536

Ancient City: 216, -536

Ancient City: 440, -584

Ancient City: 792, -536

Ancient City: 776, 120

Ancient City: 8, -968

Ancient City: -712, -1128

Village: 656, 0

Village: -144, -880

This seed spawns players in the center of several large mountain ranges, scattered from the west along the north, all the way to the southeast, for hundreds of blocks. There are a few villages, one to the north and one to the east, though they are both more than 500 blocks from spawn.

The appeal of this seed, from the perspective of players wanting to experience the new underground structure added in 1.19, is that there are a whopping nine ancient cities scattered throughout the first thousand blocks of spawn, with most of them directly underneath the mountains.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far