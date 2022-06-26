5 best seeds for ancient city in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update has added many new features that players might be interested in, such as mud, mangrove swamps, allays, wardens, ancient cities, music discs, and more. However, to see these new features, players either need to move to new chunks on their current world or create a new world that will be entirely generated with a 1.19 code.
For players interested in making new worlds to see the ancient cities the warden is tasked with protecting, there are seeds below that will make finding the new structures quite easy.
5 Minecraft 1.19 seeds for seeing the new ancient cities
5) Badlands City
The seed is: -4993483033381762902
- Ancient City: 792, -232
- Village: -400, -192
- Ruined Portal: -408, -296
This seed spawns players on the southern coastline of a Badlands biome. The ocean to the south is filled with several shipwrecks that players can loot to help kickstart the game's progression. There are even more shipwrecks in the ocean to the north of spawn as well. There is a village in the Savannah biome to the west of spawn, just outside the Badlands biome.
To the east of spawn, just before the wooded section of the Badlands, there is an ancient city where players can attempt to loot after gearing up with the help of the shipwrecks and the villagers.
4) Taiga Village Spawn
The seed is: -7615068504792616894
- Village: 0, 112
- Ancient City: -328, -280
- Ancient City: -600, 248
- Igloo with Basement: -296, 104
This seed spawns players on the edge of a frozen river, with a village just across the ice. Players can grab some quick loot from the village before traveling west to an igloo with a basement, where players can convert a villager before taking advantage of some cheap trades. There is also a ruined portal near the igloo where players can grab some golden loot from.
If players feel adequately prepared, there are two separate ancient cities within a few hundred blocks of this basement igloo, one to the north and the other to the southwest.
3) Surrounded by Evil
The seed is: 511572366267489855
- Pillager Outpost: -304, -272
- Ruined Portal: 328, 120
- Woodland Mansion: 520, 280
- Ancient City: -248, -536
This seed spawns players on the edge of a swamp biome surrounded by a dark oak forest. There are a few villages about a thousand blocks from spawn, unfortunately not very close to spawn at all, and all of the nearby structures radiate an aura of evil, compounding the sense of isolation the spawn radiates.
A few hundred blocks to the northwest of spawn, there is a pillager outpost, where pillagers coordinate their raids on the village to the west. To the north of this pillager outpost is an ancient city. To the southeast of spawn, across the swamp, there is a woodland mansion. Presumably, this is from where the pillagers set out to make their outpost.
2) Oceanside Spawn
The seed is: 985642647367434995
- Ancient City: 216, 24
- Ancient City: 536, 136
- Ruined Portal: 152, 8
- Village: 320, 208
- Village: 576, 384
- Buried Treasure: -231, 121
This seed spawns players near the coast of a large ocean, filled to the brim with shipwrecks and ocean monuments. There are numerous buried treasures spread throughout the coastline. There are multiple villages to the north and southeast of spawn.
When players have looted to their heart’s content and feel prepared, there are two ancient cities underneath a small mountain range in the center of the taiga biome directly to the east of spawn.
1) Cities Galore
The seed is: 3241988082311448794
- Ancient City: 168, -200
- Ancient City: -520, -360
- Ancient City: -520, -536
- Ancient City: 216, -536
- Ancient City: 440, -584
- Ancient City: 792, -536
- Ancient City: 776, 120
- Ancient City: 8, -968
- Ancient City: -712, -1128
- Village: 656, 0
- Village: -144, -880
This seed spawns players in the center of several large mountain ranges, scattered from the west along the north, all the way to the southeast, for hundreds of blocks. There are a few villages, one to the north and one to the east, though they are both more than 500 blocks from spawn.
The appeal of this seed, from the perspective of players wanting to experience the new underground structure added in 1.19, is that there are a whopping nine ancient cities scattered throughout the first thousand blocks of spawn, with most of them directly underneath the mountains.