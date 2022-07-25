7 best blacksmith seeds for Minecraft 1.19 update

Blacksmith shops are regular fixtures found in Minecraft's many village types. These shops can be incredibly helpful due to their loot chests, which provide players with food and materials. They sometimes even have rare materials such as diamonds.

Since blacksmith shops can be tough to come by in Minecraft, many have shared seeds that give players access to them early on. Some of these world seeds even have multiple blacksmiths within a very small travel distance.

Needless to say, having access to multiple blacksmiths is an excellent way to gather early materials for crafting, making these seeds quite coveted.

Below, Minecraft players can find a few excellent seeds for finding blacksmith shops quickly in version 1.19.

8322348 and 6 other great seeds for looting blacksmiths after Minecraft's The Wild Update

1) 141795

This seed's nearby village should provide multiple blacksmith shops (Image via Chunkbase)

Getting a blacksmith shop so close to spawn is fairly rare in Minecraft. However, just northwest of this seed's spawn point, players will find a village at approximately (X: 96, Z: -224). This village contains two blacksmith shops.

It's unclear as to what materials these shops provide (it's randomized each time the seed is generated in-game). However, two shops provide twice the opportunity to collect quality loot from the village blacksmiths. Fortunately, they don't seem to mind if Minecraft players come through and empty their material chests clean.

2) -3036012646806147945

Loot abounds in this seed before even reaching the blacksmith (Image via Chunkbase)

While this Minecraft seed doesn't have the benefit of two blacksmiths, it still offers a shop in a village near (X: 296, Z: 152). On the way there, players can find a few buried caches of treasure along the beach at (X: 136, Z: 8), (X: 216, Z: 24), and (X: 216, Z: 136).

If the blacksmith doesn't offer quality items, there's a fairly good chance that the nearby buried treasure might do so instead. Once players are geared up, they can head southward and take on a pillager outpost at (X: 248, Z: 360).

Keep in mind that this seed was tested for Bedrock Edition, and the Java Edition iteration of this seed may yield different results.

3) 8322348

The marked village should provide a blacksmith shop in Java Edition (Image via Chunkbase)

While this Minecraft seed starts players off close to a village at (X: 144, Z: 112), it may not yield the blacksmith shop players are looking for. Alternatively, if players don't mind a quick run over to (X: -768, Z: 400), they'll be rewarded for their efforts.

An abandoned village also rests at (X: -464, Z: 0). It may have even more items available for the taking if players don't mind potential combat with zombie villagers. To the northwest of this abandoned village is an ancient city at (X: -536, Y: -51, Z: -136) if players are feeling particularly adventurous.

4) 8973728

With so many villages, players are sure to find a few blacksmith shops (Image via Chunkbase)

While Minecraft players will have to do some traveling in this seed, they have access to a very large number of villages.

By the simple law of averages, at least a few of these villages in Bedrock Edition should provide a blacksmith shop or two. It might take some time for Minecraft players to search each village, but they should be far from disappointed with the results.

Below, players can find the coordinates of the various villages within a fair distance from spawn:

(X: -168, Z: -328)

(X: 120, Z: -296)

(X: 328, Z: 136)

(X: 728, Z: -328)

(X: 744, Z: 184)

(X: -952, Z: 216)

(X: 280, Z: 648)

(X: 888, Z: 808)

(X: 1,416, Z: 904)

5) 43664882

This blacksmith is living something of an isolated existence (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft players diving into this seed will have to do a little swimming or boating to get to their blacksmith.

At roughly (X: 48, Z: 48), players will find an isolated island village complete with a blacksmith shop. Fortunately, this island also has a small number of resources to harvest as well. This particular seed might make for an interesting survival island experience if players don't mind the transit over to the watery village.

6) -539223779

This seed features a blacksmith-heavy village close to spawn (Image via Mojang)

While this Minecraft seed doesn't drop players directly into a blacksmith village, they can find one very close by.

Players will spawn in an area where they can harvest resources like wood and ore if they'd like. They can then head to (X: 200, Y: 79, Z: 200) to find a village with four Minecraft blacksmiths in the same location. This will surely provide players with some great early-game materials for their crafting needs.

Once players are stocked up, they can head out into the Overworld with an excellent start, saving plenty of time extracting materials from other areas.

7) 17645624058879295

This village is a dream for players hoping to find blacksmiths (Image via Chunkbase)

For Bedrock Edition players, this seed should provide all the blacksmith shops they could dream of.

Spawning on a small island, players will find a village immediately ahead of them, complete with a shipwreck and a ruined Nether portal. However, that isn't the draw of this village, as will become readily apparent right away.

As players look around, they'll notice a huge collection of blacksmith shops all in this one village (up to 11 at once). All of the loot in these shops is ripe for the taking, so players should be quite happy with their haul before they ever have to harvest materials themselves.

