6 best survival island seeds for Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft has an infinite world generation that received a massive update in 1.18. The 1.19 update didn't change that, but it did introduce new places that could generate in these worlds. The game has a lot to explore with the new structures and biomes like Ancient Cities and Mangrove Swamps.

The best way to find anything in Minecraft, be it a Woodland Mansion, a Mushroom Fields biome, or anything else, is to use a seed for it.

Survival islands are very popular among crafters because they provide a unique challenge. Living on an island is difficult, but building a home on an entire island is fun. Here are a few good seeds for that in Minecraft 1.19.

6) Seed: -6660214747714155034

(1:10 mark) This seed has an excellent island that players can live on. There's even a substantial cave on this island, making finding resources much easier. The island is also fairly big, so there's plenty of room to build.

5) Seed: -1381486679527427600

Mangrove Swamp biome (Image via Mojang)

This seed spawns crafters on an island, where they can make their homes and whatever else they want. The island is rather large, allowing them to expand without fear of too much space. This island also has multiple biomes, including the brand new Mangrove Swamp biome about a thousand blocks from spawn.

Mangrove Swamps can be hard to find, so having one relatively close to spawn is a bonus for players who want to explore one or get mud blocks.

4) Seed: -561772

(2:00 mark) Since their introduction in Minecraft 1.18, mountainous biomes have been quite popular. They're mostly pretty new to the game, so there's a bit of novelty there. They're also exciting and often very beautiful.

This island seed has mountain biomes, so players can make the most of living on an island. One is snowy, meaning players could even avoid rainy weather.

3) Seed: -5930464648540265214

This island is close to other land masses, making it a good survival island since players, if necessary, won't have to go far to find things. Sometimes these islands can spawn in the middle of massive oceans with nothing for miles (or blocks), so this is a good one. There's also a ruined portal on it for loot and eventual Nether access.

The island here is also pretty picturesque. The scenery is great, and the island is relatively straightforward, making the terraforming and building a lot easier. Just across the water are plenty of trees for getting wood.

2) Seed: 416469024

gaspoweredpick @gaspoweredpick @Mega_Spud I found this absolutely epic seed a while ago. The seed 416469024 will spawn you in a deserted mangrove swamp with one of the tallest windswept savannas at 68 240 388! @Mega_Spud I found this absolutely epic seed a while ago. The seed 416469024 will spawn you in a deserted mangrove swamp with one of the tallest windswept savannas at 68 240 388! https://t.co/v9VtfUMbEp

To explore some stunning world generation, this seed is excellent. It's one of the unique islands in the game as it is a windswept savanna island, which is incredibly rare. It might be difficult to traverse, but Minecraft players will be hard-pressed to find a cooler and more unique seed.

The seed doesn't spawn players directly into the island or the biome, but it can be found at 68, 249, and 388, which isn't far away.

1) Seed: 781561117

Speaking of stunning world generation, nothing beats this seed. The seed has Badlands, deserts, jungles, and more on one breathtaking island. There's even a lush cave, arguably the best-looking Minecraft biome in the game.

For a survival island, it seriously does not get much better than this. For starters, Badlands is incredibly rare, as are lush caves. The amount of biomes in this one area is also a rarity.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

