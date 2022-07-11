7 best cracked servers for Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft is a game that supports both single-player and multiplayer modes. That gives players the option of experiencing the game’s horrors and marvels alone or sharing that experience with friends.

While many servers require an official account to play online cooperative multiplayer mode, there are some that do not require an account and are, therefore, 'third-party' accounts. These servers are known as 'cracked' servers.

Minecraft 1.19: Twerion and six other cracked servers

Cracked servers allow players who do not own an official Minecraft account to play the game online with their friends and others. Players can indulge in a ton of different game modes on these servers, like in regular or 'official' servers.

These game modes include SkyBlock, Bedwars, Hide N’ Seek, and many others. On that note, here's a look at the seven best cracked Minecraft servers:

7) Twerion.net

Twerion.net is as high and tall as players who can go up the rungs of the 'cracked Minecraft server' ladder.

The server has a player limit of 1337, of which 700 are currently filled, and is based in Germany. Aside from the obviously included survival mode, players can also find game modes like Skyblock, Prison, Bedrock, Bedwars, PvP, Crossplay, SMP and more.

IP address: twerion.net

6) Gamster.org

Gamster.org is a cracked server based in Romania. It has a limit of a whopping 3000 players and features many popular game modes, such as Survival, Skyblock, Prison, Factions, Bedwars, Parkour, Creative, Skywars, Oneblock and Cracked.

Gamster is a simple cracked community server set up with the objective of giving the Minecraft experience to players who might not have the means to purchase or play the official copy of the game with their friends.

IP address: mc.gamster.org.

5) ICEPVP

As the name suggests, ICEPVP is mainly a cracked server where players can engage in player vs player battles, individually or in groups. The size of this server is quite small, making its community less likely to be toxic.

Aside from PVP, the 250-player UK-hosted server boasts a ton of other game modes as well, including Survival, SMP, Bedrock, PvP, Cracked, Lifesteal, Anarchy, Crossplay, Hardcore and Economy.

IP address: play.icepvp.net

4) MINEMALIA NETWORK

Minemalia is a cracked server that specializes in customization and creativity. The server offers a host of different game modes, including Cracked, Survival, Skyblock, Prison, Factions, Kit PvP, PvP, Economy, Skywars, Oneblock, and many more.

The server has a capacity of 2000 players, and is the first of four on this list to be hosted in the United States. Living up to its 'customization' feature, the server also offers the 'Creative' game mode.

IP address: play.minemalia.com

3) JartexNetwork

JartexNetwork is another US-based cracked server that has compatibility with both the official version of the game and cracked accounts as well.

The game modes it offers include Bedwars, Skywars, Factions, OP Prisons, Custom Skyblock, TheBridge, UHC, KitPvP, and more. This server has the second-highest player capacity on this list, coming in with a 5000-player limit.

IP address: smc.jartex.fun.

2) PikaNetwork

PikaNetwork is a well-known US-basedcracked server, although players with regular or official accounts can also play on it.

This server comes in as the top entry on this list in terms of server player limit, clocking in a whopping 6500 players. The game modes available on this server include Bedwars, Skywars, Factions, OP Prisons, Custom Skyblock, KitPvP and more.

IP address: tsmc.pika.host.

1) IMMORTAL SURVIVAL

Immortal Survival is the fourth cracked server on this list to be based in the United States.

The server has a capacity of 1000 players and offers game modes like Survival, SMP, PvP, Anarchy, Vanilla, Hardcore, Cracked, Skyblock, Prison, Factions and more. The server sticks to Minecraft’s roots and mostly deals in vanilla textures and models with slight modifications.

IP address: play.immortal.com.

