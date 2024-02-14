7 best hidden Minecraft mobs you may not know about

Minecraft is a huge game. There are dozens of biomes and even more mobs, with new additions, such as Minecraft 1.21's upcoming breeze mob. This means that there are bound to be mobs that have eluded players through nothing but sheer happenstance or because there is a very select set of circumstances required before they can appear at all.

Detailed below is a list of the seven rarest and most unknown mobs throughout all of Minecraft, along with what makes them difficult to track down.

The 7 most hidden mobs in Minecraft

1) Brown pandas

Pandas are a rare mob in the game, only found within bamboo jungles, a variant of the regular jungle biome sought out by players looking to craft Minecraft scaffolding and use it for builds. This means that unless players settle near one of these biomes, they might only see one or two pandas, if any at all, before killing the dragon.

This makes the odds of spotting a brown panda, which sits at 2.04%, even smaller, as Minecraft players get very few chances to secure these low odds.

2) Blue Axolotl

Blue axolotls are significantly rarer than brown pandas. Blue axolotl can only be found in Minecraft's lush cave biomes, meaning there is almost no way to find them just by flying around with an elytra, unlike bamboo forests.

Combine the fact that their spawn biome is so difficult to find and that they only have a 0.083% spawn chance whenever an axolotl spawns, and there is no doubt they are among the most hidden mobs. Most players only see one if they breed axolotls hunting for a blue one.

3) Screaming goats

A goat on a mountain (Image via Mojang Studios)

Screaming goats have a very low percentage chance to spawn, at a meager 2%. This, along with the fact that screaming goats are visually identical to their regular counterparts, explains why they remain hidden from so many players. You could walk right by them without even noticing unless they make a sound.

They also have a minor behavioral difference, where they are more aggressive and ram more frequently than normal. However, a player would need a significant amount of experience with the game's goats to notice this change.

4) Charged creepers

A regular creeper explosion next to a charged creeper explosion (Image via Mojang Studios)

Charged creepers are unable to spawn naturally. They are, instead, a variety of creepers that must be created within the world. If a creeper is struck by lightning, whether caused by a thunderstorm or a player's channeling trident enchantment, it will become full of extra energy, as shown by the blue energy surrounding it.

These creepers are much more dangerous than usual ones, destroying a much larger area, dealing huge damage, and causing killed entities to drop elusive mob heads.

5) Skeleton horse

A skeleton horse in a forest (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft's skeleton horses are similar to charged creepers in two ways. Firstly, they cannot spawn naturally, and secondly, they also require lightning to spawn. Skeleton horses are the result of lightning striking the ground, where there is a small chance of a skeleton horse trap spawning.

If a player approaches a skeleton horse trap, it spawns several skeleton bow riders that need to be killed without harming the steed they ride. If the player manages to do this, the skeleton horse can become a tamed mount.

6) Brown mooshroom

Brown mooshroom in a swamp (Image via Mojang Studios)

Brown mooshrooms are the third and final lightning-related mob on this list. Similar to the last two mobs, they are not mobs that can spawn naturally. Instead, they are a result of a regular mooshroom being struck by lightning.

What makes brown mooshrooms rarer than charged creepers and skeleton horses is that they only spawn on mushroom islands. This biome is difficult to find on most seeds.

7) Endermites

Endermites are the closest Minecraft has to a truly hidden mob for several reasons. Similar to many of the previous entries, endermites are unable to spawn naturally. Instead, there is a small chance for an endermite to appear whenever a player throws ender pearl breaks, which is why they are unknown to many players.

Few players use ender pearls regularly. Many survival worlds go entire playthroughs with the only pearls used being eyes of ender to reach the ender dragon fight. So if a player never throws an ender pearl, they may never even know this mob exists.

Due to the expansive nature of Minecraft and just how random each world and the events that transpire within it can be, there could be mobs that even veteran players have never seen or heard about.