7 best mash-up packs on Minecraft Marketplace

There is a lot of content added to Minecraft Bedrock Edition outside of the game's occasional major updates. One of the ways that Mojang adds extra content to Bedrock is through the sale of mash-up packs on the Minecraft Marketplace. These packs add new skins, gameplay elements, and even worlds tailored around a specific franchise or theme.

There have been a lot of these packs released over the last decade, ranging from expected crossovers with Microsoft IPs to entire releases centered around Pac-Man. The seven best of these releases are detailed below.

Minecraft's 7 best crossover packs

1) Pirates of the Caribbean

The Pirates of the Caribbean mash-up pack brings the popular film franchise of the same name to Minecraft. Players will be able to use the skins of the franchise's most beloved characters, such as Jack Sparrow and Davy Jones, all while exploring dozens of locations throughout the first four films.

There are also several impressively detailed ships to explore, including the Black Pearl, Flying Dutchman, and Queen Anne's Revenge, meaning pirate lovers will have no shortage of sights to see in this amazing mash-up pack.

2) Halo

The Halo mash-up pack is one of the oldest, being released only a year after Microsoft acquired Mojang. However, despite its age, this content pack is still great.

Many of the builds and locations, such as the iconic Blood Gulch used in games all the way up to Halo: Infinite, have a classic Minecraft charm to them, and the lack of new features or extra content outside of textures and skins means the pack is as vanilla-friendly as it gets. The Halo mash-up pack is a classic and undoubtedly one of the best due to the possibilities it laid the groundwork for.

3) Steven Universe

The Steven Universe mash-up brings a host of skins, textures, music, and locations from the hit Cartoon Network cartoon into Minecraft. Players can visit Beach City to see the home of the Crystal Gems or visit Homeworld to annoy the other diamonds, all while enjoying the show's incredible music. The builds featured in this mash-up are incredible at translating the vibes of the show into the game.

It is this combination of adorable skins, great music, and a wonderfully atmospheric world that lands the Steven Universe mash-up pack among Bedrock's best.

4) Adventure Time

The Adventure Time mash-up, featuring content from Cartoon Network's most beloved cartoon, is a pack that adds a world featuring iconic locations from the show. The Adventure Time pack distinguishes itself with the texture pack included that makes the visuals of the game similar to the show's world-renowned art style.

However, the visuals are not the only reason this pack is one of the best. The other contributing factor is just how much effort continues to be put into this mash-up. Most, if not all, of the game's newest textures, including textures as recent as Minecraft's swamp-loving frogs, have been updated to match the cartoon's aesthetic.

5) Ninja

The Ninja mash-up pack is unique on this list as it is the only mash-up that does not feature a popular media franchise. It instead focuses on the theme and concept of ninjas. The main addition to the pack is a fully functional grappling hook that players can use to parkour around the impressively detailed city. This is a great experience that is sure to make you better on any of Minecraft's best parkour servers.

The only thing holding this pack back is the lack of updates to the included texture pack, meaning more modern versions of the game will feature newer blocks with vanilla textures, ruining immersion. However, the amazing items and unique world are more than enough to make the Ninja mash-up one of Bedrock's best.

6) Ben 10

The Ben 10 mash-up pack is one of the newest, and the extra development experience is readily apparent. Rather than simply featuring new music, cool skins, and a custom texture pack, the Ben 10 mash-up allows players to transform into many of the show's most iconic superpowered aliens.

You can take on custom quests or explore in free play mode, all the while stopping villains by using your superpowers. This incredibly unique gameplay, along with the very well-made models, lands this mash-up among the best.

7) How to Train Your Dragon

The How to Train Your Dragon mash-up pack is so well-made and feature-filled that it feels more like a mod than an official release. In fact, this pack is similar in many ways to one of the new addons Mojang recently released, known as DragonFire, with addons being Bedrock's version of Minecraft mods.

The mash-up allows players to explore a large and lovingly rendered Berk, filled to the brim with interactable and rideable dragons. That is not all, though, as players will be able to explore a plethora of iconic series locations along with their dragon companions, even working to free dragons trapped by hunters. The options and fun are nearly limitless within Minecraft's best mash-up pack.